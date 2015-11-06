* U.S. payrolls beat expectations, odds for Fed hike rise

* Dollar jumps 1 percent, U.S. yields also rise

* Gold falls to three-month low

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 6 The dollar jumped more than 1 percent to a 7-month high and benchmark U.S. bond yields rose to their highest in five years on Friday, after forecast-beating jobs data left investors eyeing the first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade next month.

The health of the U.S. labour market is one of the key factors in the Fed's thinking and the non-farm payrolls figures showed 271,000 jobs were added in the U.S. economy last month, easily topping expectations of 180,000. That was the largest rise since December 2014, with wages also rising at a robust clip.

The unemployment rate fell to 5 percent while payrolls data for August and September were revised to show 12,000 more jobs created than previously reported.

"It's obviously a pretty strong number and I think that it probably certainly has the Fed thinking that it might be time to raise interest rates, but it looks pretty solid across the board. Unemployment rate at 5 percent looks as though we saw decent growth across all sectors," Swarthmore Group portfolio manager Kurt Brunner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania said.

U.S. futures prices pointed to a weak start for Wall Street, while the dollar index built on its recent rally to rise to 99.319, its highest since mid-April. The dollar rose more than 1 percent against most major currencies such as the euro , the yen and the British pound.

The odds for a December rate rise rose with traders now pricing in a 72-percent chance of a move.

European shares lost ground while German Bund futures fell half a point before retreating to trade 26 ticks lower on the day at 156.03.

With the two-year Treasury yield rising to its highest in five years, the gap between U.S. and German yields hit its widest since late 2006 at 124 basis points.

Elsewhere, sterling fell to a six-month low against the dollar and also slipped against the euro, a day after it had been sent tumbling by the Bank of England kicking a UK rate hike down the road.

It fell to $1.5029, down 1.3 percent on day, while the euro was up 0.3 percent at 71.35 pence.

"With a near-term (BoE) hiking cycle off the table, the rationale for being long sterling has disappeared. We recommend turning short sterling against the dollar," Deutsche Bank currency strategist, Oliver Harvey, said.

The stronger dollar added downward pressure to crude oil, which was already dragged down by oversupply concerns, and to OPEC currencies.

U.S. crude edged down to $45 a barrel, after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session.

Spot gold fell to $1,087 an ounce, a three-month low, and was on track for a 4.5 percent loss for the week.

