* Wall Street down in early trading

* U.S. oil prices slip, bond yields edge up (Updates with New York market openings, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 9 World equity indexes fell and U.S. oil prices weakened on Monday as disappointing trade data in world No. 2 economy China stoked concerns over weakening global growth.

Data showed China's October exports fell for a fourth month, while imports also dropped, leaving the nation with a record high trade surplus of $61.64 billion. The United States is one of China's biggest trade partners.

Also not boding well for world growth, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development cut its 2015 global growth forecast again. But it said the U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates as the U.S. economic recovery gains steam.

Recent data showing robust U.S. job growth has boosted bets for a long-anticipated December rate hike by the Fed.

"Market participants are of the view (after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday) that the worries about the global economy are overdone but then this weekend we saw some disappointment in the China exports," said Emile Cardon, a strategist at Rabobank in the Netherlands.

At 10:53 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell 164.58 points, or 0.92 percent, to 17,745.75, the S&P 500 lost 19.18 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,080.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.50 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,103.62.

MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.7 percent, while European shares also were down 0.7 percent.

Weak Chinese trade data and concerns over rising supplies weighed on oil prices, offsetting comments out of OPEC that it expected global demand to remain strong next year.

Brent crude for December delivery was flat, while December U.S. crude slipped 25 cents to $44.06 after falling nearly five percent last week.

A report saying the European Central Bank was forming a consensus to cut its deposit interest rate further into negative territory in December caused the euro to slip against the dollar.

The euro briefly returned to its Friday lows, the currency's weakest against the greenback since mid-April.

"If you want to get a bigger bang for your buck, a broader euro weakening story rather than one that just (weakens the euro) against the dollar, then the ECB has to do some of the work as well," said Alan Ruskin, global co-head of FX research at Deutsche Bank. "I think it all fits with the divergence story."

Yields on U.S. government debt continued to gain, with expectations of a December rate hike increasing. Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 2.36 percent.

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Dion Rabouin and Abhiram Nandakumar; Editing by Bernadette Baum)