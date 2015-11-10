* European shares turn lower after positive start
* Asian shares ex-Japan hit 1-month low
* Markets pricing in at least 70 pct chance of Dec Fed hike
* Dollar index rises, euro back under pressure
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 10 Asian stock markets fell and
European shares struggled to find traction on Tuesday as
investors digested the fallout of the third quarter earnings
season and last week's strong signals from the U.S. jobs market.
More than 1 percent falls in Hong Kong and South
Korea led Asian markets to one-month lows
as the prospect of a rise in U.S. borrowing
costs and slower world growth haunted developing markets.
European stock exchanges started with some cautious gains
before inching back into the red, and the euro was back on the
defensive as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would move
next month, driving the dollar broadly higher.
"People are a little nervous because the macro signals are
so mixed," said Andy Sullivan, a portfolio manager with Swiss
investment firm GL Financial Group.
"The weak revenues we've seen on aggregate in the earnings
season are obviously a sign of concern. Growth is both tepid and
fragile. But profits were better and that says to me that
companies have got themselves in better shape."
After a healthier start, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down less than 0.1 percent while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was marginally
higher. Both have gained almost 10 percent this year, having
recovered from a China-driven dip in July and August.
Vodafone was among the leading gainers after a strong
earnings report, although political uncertainty continued to
weigh on Portuguese stocks. More than three
quarters of U.S. and European companies have now reported for
the quarter.
A bigger than expected fall in Chinese inflation followed
disappointing trade figures over the weekend and underlined the
problems in an economy that has driven world growth for a
decade. But they also add to expectations of
more stimulus measures from Beijing to counter any slowdown.
"Today's data point to intensifying deflation risks in the
Chinese economy which warrant more policy easing," said HSBC
economist Jing Li, forecasting 3 full percentage points of cuts
in banking reserve ratios this and next year.
Shanghai stocks were among the strongest performers,
down just 0.1 percent at the close.
After pausing on Monday, the dollar was back near 6-month
highs against the euro in morning trade in Europe, up more than
0.1 percent on the day.
Higher U.S. interest rates will make parking funds in the
dollar more attractive, especially as some of the dollar's major
rivals such as the euro have negative interest rates. Most major
banks expect the greenback to strengthen into the end of the
year.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)