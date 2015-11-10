* European, Asian shares fall, Wall St set to open lower
* Dollar index rises, euro back under pressure
* Asian shares ex-Japan hit 1-month low
* Markets pricing in at least 70 pct chance of Dec Fed hike
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 10 Mixed signals on corporate
earnings and global growth pushed European and Asian stock
markets lower on Tuesday while the dollar made more progress,
driving below $1.07 per euro for the first time since April.
European stock exchanges started with some cautious gains
before inching back into the red, and Wall Street looked set to
open lower as investors bet the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates next month.
More than 1 percent falls in Hong Kong and South
Korea led Asian markets to one-month lows
as the prospect of a rise in U.S. borrowing
costs hit developing markets.
"People are a little nervous because the macro signals are
so mixed," said Andy Sullivan, a portfolio manager with Swiss
investment firm GL Financial Group.
"The weak revenues we've seen on aggregate in the earnings
season are obviously a sign of concern. Growth is both tepid and
fragile. But profits were better and that says to me that
companies have got themselves in better shape."
After a healthier start, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index and blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.3 percent. Both have gained almost 10 percent this year,
having recovered from a China-driven dip in July and August.
Vodafone shone in an otherwise mixed picture for
European corporate earnings, with political uncertainty
continuing to weigh on Portuguese stocks..
More than three quarters of companies have reported on the
third quarter, and only 50 percent of European companies have
met or beaten forecasts, compared to 74 percent of U.S. ones.
One supporting factor for European markets cited by traders
was the weakness of the euro, which makes euro zone stocks
broadly cheaper while also offering the hope of a competitive
boost to companies.
The single currency fell to a 7-month low of $1.0697 as U.S.
investors came on line and many banks expect more weakness in
months ahead.
"If the Treasury/Bund spread rises above 170 basis points,
we could see some more fragility in the euro," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"As long as it stays below $1.0820, the path of least
resistance for the euro will be to the downside."
A bigger than expected fall in Chinese inflation followed
disappointing trade figures over the weekend and underlined the
problems in an economy that has driven world growth for a
decade. But they also add to expectations of
more stimulus measures from Beijing to counter any slowdown.
Shanghai stocks were among the strongest performers
in Asia, down just 0.1 percent at the close.
"Today's data point to intensifying deflation risks in the
Chinese economy which warrant more policy easing," said HSBC
economist Jing Li, forecasting 3 full percentage points of cuts
in banking reserve ratios this and next year.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Alistair Smout;
editing by John Stonestreet)