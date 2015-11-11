* China industrial output disappoints, retail sales better

* U.S. stocks lower in early trading

* Copper nears 6-year low before trading higher

* European shares higher (Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 11 Oil prices dropped and declines in energy shares hit U.S. stocks on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar took a breather from recent gains.

Oil prices fell as traders awaited government data, expected to show another weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Copper prices neared a six-year low after mixed Chinese data showed growth in the world's second-biggest economy was still in low gear, but then they turned higher.

China's October industrial production growth cooled to 5.6 percent year-on-year, slightly lower than the 5.8 percent gain economists polled by Reuters had expected, though it was cushioned by a just-above-forecast 11 percent jump in retail sales.

Copper - China's growth-hungry economy is its biggest consumer - hit its lowest since mid-2009 at $4,914 a tonne, but was last up at $4,936.

Zinc and lead, two other industrial metals, hit multi-year lows earlier as well. At the same time, the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, continued its fall.

"China's recovery is slow. It's really affecting all the base metals," said analyst Helen Lau of broker Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

The dollar, which has been on a charge since strong U.S. jobs data last week boosted the chances of Federal Reserve rate hike next month, slid against most major currencies.

The dollar index was down 0.3 percent to 98.975 after touching its highest in seven months Tuesday. Volumes were expected to be reduced with the U.S. Treasury market closed for the Veterans Day holiday.

The euro gained 0.25 percent against the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments at the Bank of England Open Forum, even though he did not address monetary policy.

Declines in retailers' shares following results from Macy's also weighed on U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,723.08, the S&P 500 lost 3.58 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,078.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.40 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,074.85.

MSCI's all-country world index was up 0.1 percent, while European shares were up 0.5 percent.

Oil prices resumed their downward trend.

U.S. crude inventories likely rose for a seventh week in a row last week, according to a report by industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and a Reuters poll that surveyed nine analysts.

Brent was down $1.26 cents, or about 2.7 percent, at $46.12 barrel.

U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark was down $1 at $43.21 a barrel.

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Nichola Saminather in Singapore; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Nick Zieminski)