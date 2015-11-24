* U.S. stocks fall in early trading

* Low-risk bond yields fall after Turkey downs Russian jet

* U.S. travel warning hits tourism-linked stocks (Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 24 World stock markets fell while government debt prices rose on Tuesday as investors sought safety in low-risk assets after Turkish jets shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

The dollar fell against the traditionally safe-haven Japanese yen, helping to push oil and metals prices higher. Gold rose 1 percent.

Travel and leisure stocks fell after the U.S. State Department late Monday warned U.S. citizens of the risk to worldwide travel posed by what it called increased terrorist threats. United Continental, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines all were lower in early U.S. trading.

The warplane incident was the first time a NATO member's armed forces had shot down a Russian or Soviet military aircraft since the 1950s. Russia said its plane had been downed over Syria.

"This has really gotten investors' attention," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago. "Investors are worried that tensions could escalate."

Wall Street cut its losses in midday trading, however.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.9 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,775.78, the S&P 500 lost 5.46 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,081.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,077.18.

The MSCI index of global stock markets fell 0.3 percent, and a broad gauge of European stocks dropped 1.3 percent.

Turkish shares dropped, as well, while the prospect of escalating tension between the former Cold War foes gave an additional push lower to German yields.

In U.S. Treasuries, the 30-year yield hovered near 3 percent, while benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 6/32 in price to yield 2.227 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major world currencies, fell 0.1 percent.

But the dollar's weakness and escalating tensions in the Middle East helped oil prices, with Brent futures up more than 2 percent at $45.81 a barrel and U.s. crude also up more than 2 percent at $42.70.

Gold rose, recovering from near six-year lows after the warplane news. Spot gold peaked at $1,080.51 and was up 0.7 percent at $1,077.30 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson in London; Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Zieminski)