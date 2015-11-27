* China shares see biggest weekly drop in more than 3 months
* Wall Street set for subdued post-Thanksgiving session
* Euro capped as more stimulus, negative rates expected
* Onshore yuan declines as markets await IMF decision
* Industrial metals see first weekly rise since Oct
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 27 Chinese shares slumped 5 percent
on Friday, hit by regulatory and industrial sector worries,
though it wasn't enough to derail the first weekly rise for
metals like copper and zinc since early October.
The Shanghai Composite index and the CSI300
both saw their biggest one-day drops in more than
three months and ensured it was set to be a subdued post-
Thanksgiving session for Wall Street.
Europe had a flat feel too. Britain's FTSE 100 was
down 0.2 percent by 1230 GMT though 0.2 percent gains for
France's CAC40 and Germany's DAX left the
pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 heading for a token weekly
gains.
"There is clearly a risk that China will try and devalue the
currency further," said Ankit Gheedia, equity and derivative
strategist at BNP Paribas.
"(However) Europe is still trading on the ECB next week,
which is why the market is relatively resilient," he said
referring to expectations of another round of stimulus.
The intensive selling in China had come amid signs its
securities regulator was making a fresh clampdown on leveraged
buying and combined with data showing a 4.6
percent drop in profits among big industrial firms.
The mining industry was the laggard with profits down 56.3
percent in the first 10 months of the year. Overall it was also
the fifth straight monthly drop in profits, underscoring the
pressure currently on China's giant economy.
The slump in Shanghai stocks brought a 25 percent rebound
rally since late August to a shuddering halt and contributed the
lion's share of a 1.1 percent weekly drop in MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.3 percent too though it
ended the week marginally highly to extend a winning streak that
started in the second half of October.
The jittery China mood ensured euro zone bond yields, which
move inverse to price, nudged lower again as investors also kept
positioning for the next salvo of ECB stimulus, expected at the
central bank's Dec. 3 meeting.
They are paying more than ever for the privilege of owning
shorter-term German, French, Dutch
government bonds and yields on benchmark 10-year
yields are also sliding again.
"The market is anticipating the ECB to act swiftly and
decisively next week," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk,
highlighting bets that Mario Draghi and his colleagues will
continue to hike up the cost of sitting on cash for banks.
"If you take the two-year Schatz (German) yield as the
benchmark for the (ECB) deposit rate, the market expects a cut
in the deposit rate by 20 bps to minus 0.40 percent, which we
think is thinkable."
NOT SO HEAVY METALS
The major currency pairs like the euro-dollar and dollar-yen
were largely quiet as traders opted for caution over valour
ahead of the ECB meeting and what is expected to be the first
rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade next month.
The Swiss franc fell to its lowest against the dollar
since August 2010 and dropped more than half a percent against
the euro on speculation the Swiss National Bank will cut its
rates even deeper into negative territory if the ECB moves.
The day's China theme was also compounded as the yuan hit
its lowest level in almost three months as investors braced for
the International Monetary Fund's decision on Monday on whether
to include the currency in its reserve basket.
Spot yuan was changing hands at 6.3942, 46 pips
weaker than the previous close and about 0.04 percent away from
People's Bank of China's midpoint rate of 6.3915.
"It's uncertain if the Chinese government is keen to show
the market influence in their rate setting or whether now that
they know they have gained special drawing rights inclusion they
are keen to weaken their overvalued currency knowing it will not
jeopardise their case," Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in
Melbourne, wrote in a note.
For industrial metals, which have been being battered this
year by worries about China's slowing economy and oversupply, it
was a day in the red but not all gloomy news.
Global and particularly China growth-linked copper,
aluminium and zinc all headed for their first weekly gain since
early October.
With the dollar hovering near an 8-1/2 month high the
pressure remains on commodity prices though.
Gold was near a six-year low and oil edged lower,
though both U.S. crude futures which were at $42.30 a
barrel and Brent at $45.43 a barrel, were up roughly 4
percent and 1 percent respectively for the week.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Dhara Ranasinghe;
Editing by Toby Chopra)