* European shares rise as euro falls
* Dollar strong as Fed seen raising rates next week
* Oil near 2015 lows after OPEC keeps output high
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Dec 7 European shares started the week
strongly on Monday, buoyed by a weaker euro, while the dollar
rose after upbeat jobs data on Friday bolstered investor
confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy.
Wall Street looked set for modest opening gains
, according to index futures. Earlier, Asian shares edged
lower as investors looked to Chinese economic data due late this
week which is expected to show the world's second-largest
economy is still sluggish.
Crude oil prices fell towards their lowest levels of the
year after OPEC failed to agree on output targets that could cut
a global glut.
Investors are caught between the European Central Bank's
moves last week to stimulate growth and inflation, which
disappointed many, and next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting, at which interest rates are expected to rise for the
first time since 2006.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index rose
1.5 percent, boosted by healthcare stocks and as a weaker euro
lifted exporters. Germany's exporter-driven DAX added
2.2 percent. European shares closed at three-week lows on Friday
after the euro soared in reaction to Thursday's ECB decision.
A notable faller on Monday was Sweden's Electrolux
, down 11 percent after its $3.3 billion deal to buy
General Electric's appliance business fell through.
A 2 percent gain on Wall Street on Friday lifted European
equity investors' spirits. That followed data showing 211,000
new U.S. jobs were created in November, which cemented already
firm expectations the Fed would raise interest rates on Dec. 16
and was perceived as a sign of the U.S. economy's strength.
Asian investors worried about Chinese trade date due on
Tuesday, inflation the following day, and industrial output and
retail sales figures on Saturday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei
closed 1 percent higher, thanks to a weaker yen, having lost 2.2
percent on Friday.
In China, the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, as did the
Shanghai Composite.
In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures
the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent.
The euro, which took its biggest daily gain in seven
years on Thursday on disappointment at the ECB's easing
package, fell 0.8 percent to $1.0796.
ECB President Mario Draghi, in a speech in New York on
Friday, said more stimulus could be deployed if necessary.
"Draghi's correctively dovish speech emphasised that the ECB
can do more, attempting to put the ECB decision in a broader
easing context," Mizuho's head of euro rates strategy Peter
Chatwell, said in a note to clients.
The yen fell 0.3 percent to 123.45 per dollar. New
Zealand's dollar fell 1.2 percent against its U.S.
equivalent before a central bank meeting on Thursday at which
interest rate cuts are on the table.
OIL DIPS
Brent crude oil fell 45 cents to $42.55 a barrel,
not far from its 2015 low of $42.23 hit in August.
Dollar strength helped knock gold off a three-week
high, trading at $1,081.30, having risen as far as $1,088.70 on
Friday.
Euro zone government bond yields, which posted their biggest
daily gain in five years at short maturities on Thursday, fell
on Monday as the prospect of weaker oil prices weighed on
inflation expectations.
Benchmark German 10-year yields dropped 7.2
basis points to 0.62 percent while two-year yields
fell 1.4 bps to just above -0.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Sudip
Kar-Gupta and John Geddie in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)