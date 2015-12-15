* Stocks rise in Europe and Asia, Wall St also set for gains
* Oil edges off multi-year lows
* Dollar drops vs euro
* Fed hike concerns weigh on high-yield debt
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Dec 15 Global stocks rose on Tuesday
while oil edged away from multi-year lows, though concerns about
the potential impact of a widely anticipated increase in U.S.
interest rates later this week kept investors nervous.
Oil reversed early falls and the euro rose against the
dollar. Worries emanating from the high-risk U.S. corporate debt
market about the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate hike on
Wednesday weighed on low-rated euro zone government bonds.
Wall Street looked set to follow Europe and Asia higher,
according to stock index futures .
European shares opened higher, after hitting 2-1/2-month
lows on Monday when oil prices fell to their weakest since 2008,
and were last up almost 2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock index
ended down 1.7 percent at a 7-1/2-week low and Chinese
stocks lost 0.3-0.5 percent.
Brent crude rose, as prices close to 11-year lows
brought in bargain-hunters. The global benchmark for oil rose 58
cents to $38.50 a barrel. It fell on Monday as low as $36.33,
its weakest since December 2008. A fall below $36.20 would take
it back to levels last seen in mid-2004.
Prices have been falling for weeks due to a global glut of
oil and, in the northern hemisphere, a mild start to winter.
Low oil prices and worries about higher interest rates have
sent shockwaves through the energy-dominated U.S. high-yield
corporate bond markets.
Almost $2 trillion of debt sold by energy and mining
companies since 2010, much of it in the form of high-yield or
'junk' bonds from small shale gas firms, is facing a wave of
credit rating downgrades, and defaults are rising
Losses this year, as measured by the iShares iBoxx $ High
Yield Corporate Bond ETF, are around 12 percent, in what
some investors see as an echo of the 2008 credit crisis.
Credit market concerns have also pushed the yield premium of
short-term Italian and Spanish bonds
over German benchmarks to their highest since July.
"On the one hand, if you saw a material rise in corporate
bond defaults, you could expect spreads to be wider than they
are today," Mark Dowding, co-head of investment grade debt at
BlueBay Asset Management, said.
"But if you are going into this world of rising defaults,
all things being equal central banks will need to do more policy
accommodation, so actually it raises the prospect of the ECB
needing to do more QE", or quantitative easing.
The first U.S. rate rise since 2006 is largely priced in,
with the Fed expected to increase its targeted rate range to
0.25-0.5 percent from the current zero to 0.25 percent.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of its peers, held steady. The euro rose
0.1 percent to $1.0997, having climbed as far as $1.1059, while
the yen weakened 0.1 percent to 121.11 per dollar.
"Given all the concerns, there is a risk that the Fed could
opt for a dovish rate hike and downgrade the path for future
rate increases," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura.
YUAN WEAKENS
China's yuan, however, weakened against the dollar
after the Chinese central bank set the mid-point of the
permitted trading band at a 4-1/2-year low for a second day.
The Swedish crown rose versus the dollar and euro
after the Riksbank, Sweden's central bank, kept
interest rates unchanged as expected but said it was ready to
act if a slight rise in inflation stalled.
Gold held steady at $1,062.95 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Henning
Gloystein in Singapore, Anirban Nag and John Geddie in London;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)