* Stocks rally as Fed hikes rates, emphasises gradual path
* German Dax biggest jump since Aug, Wall Street seen up 0.4
pct
* Futures markets prices in very slow pace of tightening
* Dollar gains as other cenbanks still in easing mode
* Oil nurses losses as supply glut lingers
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 17 World stock markets jumped on
Thursday as investors chose to take the first hike in U.S.
interest rates since 2006 as a mark of confidence in the world's
largest economy.
The long-anticipated though modest increase in the federal
fund rate also lifted the dollar but piled more pain on oil.
Asian shares had got the day off to solid start but things
really starting rocking in Europe. Germany's DAX surged
over 3 percent, its biggest rise since August, and Britain's
FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 leapt 1.4 and 2.5
percent respectively. Wall Street was expected to open at least
0.4 percent higher.
China allowed its currency to slip for a 10th
straight session, with the yuan reaching its lowest since June
2011. The steady decline puts pressure on other Asian currencies
to depreciate to stay competitive.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's assurances that further
tightening would be gradual and dependent on inflation soothed
markets after the Fed's first rate increase in nearly a decade,
which followed months of waiting and several false starts.
"They delivered what was the world's worst-kept secret,"
said Neil Williams, chief economist at fund manager Hermes in
London. "It was extremely well-telegraphed which I think is a
sign of things to come.
"Central banks now have a lot of skin in the game because of
their hugely bloated balance sheets. So if they take markets
off-guard, they get hurt themselves."
The rate forecasts, or dot points, from Fed members were a
little higher than many expected, with 100 basis points of hikes
pencilled in for next year and a terminal rate of 3.5 percent.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> dipped in response, yet the
December 2016 contract implies a rate of only 0.83 percent, well
below the 1.25 to 1.5 percent favoured by the central bank.
Moves in the Treasury market were also modest. While yields
on two-year notes touched their highest since April
2010, they had barely budged ahead of U.S. trading at 1.0047
percent.
The premium over German yields nevertheless
widened to 134 basis points, pretty much the biggest since late
2006 and a positive draw for the dollar.
The dollar added 1 percent to 98.910 against a basket of
major currencies, and looked set for another test of
stiff resistance around the 100.00 mark.
Going in the other direction, the euro dropped to $1.0840
, from $1.1000 in the wake of the Fed's statement and the
dollar advanced to 122.50 yen.
Richard Franulovich, a currency strategist at Westpac, noted
that historically the dollar tended to soften at the start of
Fed tightening cycles. Yet he doubted it would last given most
other major central banks were very much in easing mode.
"A follow-up Fed hike could come as soon as March, aided and
abetted by favourable oil price base-effects that will lift
inflation almost a percentage point and a potentially mild
winter," said Franulovich.
"We should see a resumption of the dollar's longer-term
uptrend as 2016 progresses."
OIL BURNING
Another sustained rise in the dollar could spell further
trouble for commodities, by making them more expensive when
measured in other currencies.
Copper slipped 1.2 percent and is down 27 percent
for the year so far.
Oil prices were struggling again too, having resumed their
decline on Wednesday to lose as much as 5 percent after U.S.
government data showed an unexpected build up in inventories.
Brent eased another 40 cents to $36.98 a barrel
before steadying, after shedding $1.16 on Wednesday. U.S. crude
lost as much as 40 cents to $35.12 having already
suffered a loss of 4.9 percent the day before.
The relief that the Fed had finally delivered pushed MSCI's
main emerging market stocks index up 1 percent and
almost 4 percent higher since the start of the week.
It is still down almost 17 percent for the year.
The prospect of higher Fed rates is seen as a negative for
emerging markets because one of their main appeals is that they
pay relatively higher interest rates than assets in developed
economies such as the United States.
"Our stance remains for a stronger dollar /Asia FX outlook,
with further depreciation in the yuan adding another layer of
pressure," analysts for Barclays said in a note.
Plenty of country-specific issues were bubbling as well.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he saw "no
prospect" of improving relations with the current leadership of
Turkey after Turkish forces shot down a Russian warplane on the
border with Syria last month.
The premium investors charge to buy Brazil's sovereign bonds
over U.S. Treasuries continued to rise after Fitch cut Brazil's
credit rating to junk, the second ratings agency to do so this
year. The real and dollar-denominated bonds tumbled.
JP Morgan said ratings-induced selling of Brazil's bonds
could amount to $6.2 billion, although much of has probably
already happened.
Mexico was waiting to see whether its central bank would
follow the Fed by raising interest rates later, while there was
also intense focus on how far Argentina's peso would fall as it
begins a new life as a floating currency. Traders reckon it
could decline between 20 and 30 percent.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Catherine Evans)