* Wall Street drops after Fed rate hike as energy sector
weighs
* Dollar gains as other cenbanks still in easing mode
* Pain continues for oil prices
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 17 Wall Street led global equity
markets lower on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, as continued
pressure on oil weighed on energy-related stocks.
The long-anticipated though modest increase in the federal
funds rate boosted the dollar to a fresh two-week high against a
basket of major currencies.
Brent and U.S. crude fell and remained near multi-year lows
on oversupply concerns and strength in the dollar.
The oil woes helped push U.S. equities lower after rallying
on Wednesday, with the S&P energy index down 2 percent
as the worst performing of the 10 major S&P sectors.
"We are seeing some weakness but we are not seeing that
hyperbolic fear that we have seen really inform the entire
equity trading narrative as a result of crude's collapse," said
Peter Kenny, equity market strategist at Kenny & Co LLC, in
Denver.
"It is going to continue to be a variable that weighs on the
market."
Stocks in Europe gained, however, as investors there took
the Fed hike as a sign of confidence in the world's largest
economy.
The Fed's stimulus measures have helped the S&P 500 more
than triple from lows reached in March 2009 during the Great
Recession.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 165.96 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 17,583.13, the S&P 500 lost 23.75
points, or 1.15 percent, to 2,049.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 49.82 points, or 0.98 percent, to 5,021.31.
MSCI's all-country world index lost 0.3
percent, even as the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index jumped 1.1 percent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other major currencies, was up 1.1 percent
at 98.955, on pace for its biggest percentage gain since Nov. 6.
The euro lost 0.6 percent at $1.0848, exemplifying the
diverging paths of the Fed and European Central Bank.
After touching 1.021 percent on Wednesday, a 5-1/2 year
high, yields on two-year notes were last at 0.9966
percent. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to
2.2587 percent, up 9/32 in price as investors turned
their attention to timing of the next hike.
Another sustained rise in the dollar could spell further
trouble for commodities, by making them more expensive when
measured in other currencies.
Copper slipped 1.4 percent and is down nearly 28
percent for the year so far. Spot gold hit a two-week low
of $1,047.25 an ounce and was last at $1,051.85.
The relief that the Fed had finally delivered pushed MSCI's
main emerging market stocks index up 0.9 percent and
more than 3 percent higher since the start of the week, but it
remains down almost 17 percent for the year.
The prospect of higher Fed rates is seen as a negative for
emerging markets because one of their main appeals is that they
pay relatively higher interest rates than assets in developed
economies such as the United States.
