* European shares seen rising 10 pct next year
* Crude oil down 37 pct in 2015, seen hitting $20
* Commodity currencies among year's worst performers
By John Geddie
LONDON, Dec 31 Stock markets in developed
economies were set to record their fourth straight year of gains
on Thursday while oil prices cemented losses of more than 35
percent as a roller-coaster year drew to a close.
Ultra-easy monetary policy and pockets of economic
resurgence have helped equity valuations break new ground this
year. U.S. stocks are finishing 2015 near record highs, European
equities have hit all-time peaks and Japanese shares have risen
to levels not seen since the turn of the century. reut.rs/1ZnkfVX
With China's slowdown and sliding oil prices troubling
emerging markets, and global bonds on edge as the United States
experiments with its first rate rise in nearly a decade, these
shares are seen as among the best bets for investors.
In Europe, where the ECB is pumping more than a trillion
euros into the economy, stocks were down 0.2 percent on Thursday
but on track for a 7 percent gain on the year.
Analysts expect the pan-European STOXX 600 index to
nudge above the 400 mark by the end of 2016. Even if they may
not return to this year's highs of 415, that would mark a gain
of some 10 percent from current levels.
"European stocks are still probably the best choice in a
limited range of options," said Darren Sinden at Admiral
Markets. "There's not much incentive to hold bonds, and the U.S.
is at the tail-end of a bull run, so it's hard to justify
putting your money there."
Japan, like the euro zone, is well entrenched in monetary
easing. Tokyo's Nikkei index, which was closed on Thursday,
finished the year up around 9 percent.
But elsewhere in Asia, markets have been hit by worries
about China, the world's second largest economy, and oil prices
which slumped near 11-year lows.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up slightly on Thursday but has shed nearly
12 percent this year. Broader emerging market stocks
are down 17 percent in 2015.
The outperformance in European and Japanese equities has a
lot to do with a strengthening dollar, which has weakened their
currencies over the last few years and made their exporters more
competitive. tmsnrt.rs/1Ml1UzG
The euro was down 0.1 percent on Thursday, on track
for a fall of nearly 10 percent against the dollar in 2015.
Against a basket of major currencies in 2016, the
greenback has gained 9 percent with a rebounding jobs market
convincing the Federal Reserve to 'lift off' earlier this month.
It was broadly flat on Thursday.
Currency strategists predict the dollar will add another 4
percent next year, with policymakers' enthusiasm for further
rate hikes in the world's largest economy likely to be tempered
by the drag of a strong dollar on corporate earnings.
While U.S. stocks are just off record highs, they
rose only 0.2 percent this year but are tipped for growth next
year of around 6 percent.
COMMODITY CRUSH
The slide in oil has been the standout in 2015.
Brent crude gained 0.4 percent to $36.60 on
Thursday, after a 3.5 percent drop in the previous session. It's
set for a slump of nearly 37 percent for 2015, having shed 48
percent in the previous year, as a global supply glut shows no
sign of abating.
Some analysts like Goldman Sachs say prices as low as $20
per barrel might be necessary to push enough production out of
business and allow the market to rebalance.
Combined with a stronger dollar, this trend has crushed
commodity currencies.
The dollar hit a more than one-year high against Russia's
rouble on Thursday, and its highest in at least 13 years
against the Norwegian crown the previous day.
Among widely-trade currencies, the five worst performers
this year have included the Brazilian real, with losses
of around 30 percent versus the dollar, the South African rand
, Turkish lira and the rouble. link.reuters.com/jus35t
In debt markets, German bonds ended their most volatile year
since 2011 with yields higher than they were at the end of 2014,
showing the limitations of ultra-easy monetary policy with
global disinflationary forces at work.
Ten-year yields closed at 0.63 percent on
Wednesday, up 9 bps on the year and far from record lows of 0.05
percent touched in mid-April. link.reuters.com/var26w
Forecasts for the end of 2016 range anywhere between 0.10
and 1.70 percent.
"Quantitative easing will go on but should not be a big
reflation story. We are still in a structurally low yield
environment but at slightly higher levels," Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz said, predicting yields to hit 0.90
percent by the end of next year.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Wayne
Cole in Sydney and Marius Zaharia and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)