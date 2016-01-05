* Oil prices drop as weak China data, stronger dollar drag
* European stocks close higher
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 5 Global equity markets traded
slightly lower on Tuesday after their worst first-day
performance in years as concerns about the global economy
weighed on sentiment and pushed traders to seek the relative
safety of the low-risk yen.
Crude prices also fell on concerns about the pace of growth
in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. News that
Chinese rail freight volumes logged their biggest-ever annual
decline in 2015 added to economic growth worries.
A rally in mining and telecom stocks helped European shares
to edge slightly higher in volatile trade, but shares on Wall
Street fell after a brief attempt to stay positive.
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
0.15 percent and its emerging markets index fell 0.04
percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
52.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,096.82. The S&P 500
slid 0.99 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,011.67 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 2.45 points, or 0.05 percent, to
4,900.64.
"The main reason for the uncertainty is China, given that
company numbers and the macroeconomic picture in Europe and the
U.S. have not changed," said Alessandro Allegri, chief executive
of Italian asset manager Ambrosetti Asset Management.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 0.44 percent to a preliminary 1,407.32. But the
heavyweight German index DAX closed slightly lower.
The yen climbed to its strongest level since April against
the euro and hovered at its highest since October versus the
dollar. The Japanese currency is traditionally sought at times
of risk aversion.
The yen jumped more than 1 percent against the euro
, rising to 127.75.
Against the dollar, the yen was up 0.3 percent on the day at
119.06. yen, according to EBS data.
The euro fell 0.92 percent to $1.0729.
The oil market largely shrugged off rising political
tensions in the Middle East. On Tuesday, Kuwait recalled its
ambassador to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions by Iranian
protesters, state news agency KUNA reported.
Global benchmark Brent crude prices were down 74
cents at $36.48 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude slipped 48 cents to $36.28.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose as worries eased a bit
over global growth, leading traders to sell some safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 5/32 in price to
yield 2.9967 percent. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.2410
percent.
Gold rose after a wave of risk aversion due to growth
worries in China and rising tensions in the Middle East
triggered demand for the metal.
U.S. futures for February delivery rose 0.35 percent
to $1,078.70.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick
Zieminski )