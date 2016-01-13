* China exports and imports not as bad as expected
* Beijing holds line on yuan, lessens devaluation fear
* Improved risk appetite lifts stocks, commodities
* Yen and euro ease, sovereign bonds give ground
LONDON, Jan 13 Stock markets in Europe and Asia
rose and oil prices jumped on Wednesday after Chinese trade data
cooled concerns over the world's second biggest economy,
steadying money and currency markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Japan's Nikkei index jumped 2.6 percent and Europe's main
markets gained after China reported
exports dipped just 1.4 percent in U.S. dollar terms in
December, compared to forecasts of an 8-percent drop.
A 4-percent fall in imports was also much smaller than many
had feared, but the reaction was not uniformly positive.
Prices for copper - of which China is the world's biggest
consumer - rose, but iron ore prices fell and Shanghai shares
themselves fell between one and two percent.
Traders said the mood on many markets was still shaky after
an extremely volatile start to 2016, driven by worries over
conflict in the Middle East, China's finances and the fallout
from extremely low oil prices.
"I am generally positive on the global outlook but the basis
for that is being sorely tested right now," one London-based
investment manager said. "Sentiment is very fragile."
Asian markets saw their first solid rally of
the year, suggesting that some believe Beijing has done enough
to gain control of the yuan for now. Overnight interest rates in
Hong Kong, jacked up to 94 percent on Tuesday, were back near 4
percent.
More stability in China would also leave the way clearer for
the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year and
the brighter tone drove the dollar around half a percent higher
against the euro and yen.
Australia's dollar, often a proxy for China on major
currency markets, gained 0.8 percent.
"The China story has dominated so far this year and it's
nice not to be talking about other things such as the Fed,"
London retail currency broker FxPro's chief economist, Simon
Smith, said.
"But this topic is likely to remain a dominant force in
2016, more so than in the past. This return of risk appetite
we've seen so far this week may be temporary."
Investors also pulled cash out of European bond markets in
favour of stocks and the latest round of some 35 billion euros
of government debt set to be sold in the euro zone this week
also pushed up bond yields.
Germany and Belgium are set to sell 10-year bonds on
Wednesday.
U.S. crude jumped almost a dollar to $31.25 a barrel,
a day after breaching the $30 barrier for the first time in 12
years.
Benchmark Brent was similarly higher at $31.69 a
barrel. U.S. crude had fallen 17 percent in just seven sessions,
a gift to consumers across the globe but also a strong force for
disinflation.
