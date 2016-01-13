(Updates prices)
* China exports and imports not as bad as expected
* Beijing holds line on yuan, lessening devaluation fear
* Improved risk appetite lifts stocks and commodities
* Yen and euro ease; sovereign bonds give ground
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 13 Stock markets in Europe and Asia
rose and oil prices jumped on Wednesday after Chinese trade data
cooled concerns over the world's second biggest economy,
steadying money and currency markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Japan's Nikkei index jumped 2.9 percent and futures
markets pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street
after China reported exports dipped just 1.4 percent in
dollar terms in December, compared with forecasts of an
8-percent drop.
A 4-percent fall in imports was also much smaller than many
had feared, but the reaction was not uniformly positive.
Prices for copper - of which China is the world's
biggest consumer - rose, but iron ore prices fell and Shanghai
shares themselves fell by about two percent.
Traders said the mood on many markets was still shaky after
an extremely volatile start to 2016, driven by worries over
conflict in the Middle East, China's finances and the fallout
from low oil prices.
"Markets seem to be stabilising and moving higher as
sentiment is turning. The yuan is no longer moving lower, but
each and every piece of data from China will be looked at with
much attention," said BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets' head of
research, Philippe Gijsels.
All Europe's major markets gained more than 1 percent while
Asian markets saw their first solid rally of the
year, suggesting that some believe Beijing has done enough to
gain control of the yuan for now.
Overnight interest rates in Hong Kong, jacked up to 94
percent on Tuesday, were back near 8 percent.
More stability in China would also leave the way clearer for
the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year and
the brighter tone drove the dollar about half a percent higher
to 118.16 yen and up a third of cent against the euro.
Australia's dollar, often a proxy for China on major
currency markets, gained 0.6 percent.
"It is hardly surprising that safe haven currencies like the
yen are under pressure. However, it is questionable how long
this risk appetite will last," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
Investors also pulled cash out of European bond markets in
favour of stocks and the latest round of some 35 billion euros
of government debt, set to be sold in the euro zone this week,
also pushed up bond yields.
Germany and Italy sold debt at auction at Wednesday, while
Belgium is set to price a new 10-year bond before Spain rounds
off the week with its second debt sale on Thursday.
Germany and Belgium are set to sell 10-year bonds on
Wednesday.
U.S. crude jumped almost a dollar to $31.19 a barrel,
a day after dipping below the $30 barrier for the first time in
12 years.
Benchmark Brent was similarly higher at $31.54 a
barrel. U.S. crude had fallen 17 percent in just seven sessions,
a gift to consumers across the globe but also a strong force for
disinflation.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London; Editing by
Louise Ireland/Nigel Stephenson)