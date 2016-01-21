(Removes extraneous paragraph)
* European shares jump, euro slides as ECB flags March
easing
* Wall Street opens higher, despite rise in jobless claims
* Oil steadies to give commodities respite
* Rouble plunges over 3 percent to set new record low
* Dollar moves higher after touching 1-year low vs.
safe-haven yen
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 21 A bounce in European shares, a
tentative stabilisation in oil and soothing sounds from ECB head
Mario Draghi helped steady global markets on Thursday, after a
torrid few days that has wiped trillions of dollars off asset
values.
A 3-percent slump in Chinese stocks had given Asia another
bruising, so there was relief as a more than 1 percent jump for
London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
40 as Draghi hinted at more rate cuts, pulled markets
out of their nosedive.
Draghi said the dramatic slump in oil and stocks prices this
month had compounded the risks to the euro zone economy and that
it would "review" its already record low interest rates and 1.5
trillion euro money printing programme at its March meeting.
"In this (volatile market) environment, euro area inflation
dynamics also continue to be weaker than expected," Draghi said.
"It will therefore be necessary to review and possibly
reconsider our monetary policy stance at our next meeting in
early March when the new staff macroeconomic projections become
available."
As nerves settled, U.S. futures prices flicked from red to
green and Wall Street main S&P 500 and Dow Jones
Industrial opened roughly 0.6 percent higher as traders
brushed off a jump in unemployment benefit claims.
There was also relief that oil prices, which are down more
than 25 percent since the start of the year and one of the main
drivers of the cross-asset rout, were also steadier at $27.70
for Brent and $28.20 for U.S. benchmark WTI.
Draghi's comments cut the euro to below $1.08 for the first
time in two weeks and to a 9-month low against Japan's yen which
has been boosted in recent weeks by its reputation as a safe
refuge in times of market turmoil.
Euro zone bonds rose too. German Bund yields, which move
inverse to prices, fell to their lowest since May last year as
the recent strains on Portuguese, Italian and Spanish bonds also
eased.
"Draghi is painting the picture you would expect," said
National Australia Bank strategist Gavin Friend said. "He is
opening the door to further policy easing if the conditions
require."
SUBMERGING MARKETS
In emerging markets the tensions remained intense, however.
MSCI's 23-country EM index notched a 6-1/2 year low and Russia's
rouble tanked almost 5 percent at one point as it set a
record low against the dollar for a second day running.
The Kremlin called the rouble moves "volatile" but said it
was "not collapsing". A spokesman said President Vladimir Putin
had no special meetings on the situation planned, though he was
being kept regularly updated on the market moves.
Chinese stocks , which in tandem with oil
have been the major trigger behind the global rout, ended down 3
percent after another volatile session there.
That in turn sent MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
excluding Japan to a new four-year low. Japan's
Nikkei ended down 2.4 percent too, adding to its 3.7
percent plunge in the previous session.
Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund Management
Co, David Dai, said fears of a prolonged bear market were,
nevertheless, overdone.
"With stocks having fallen so much, much of the risk has
been priced in and another free-fall is quite unlikely, although
the chance of a sustainable rebound is slim," he said.
In the foreign exchange markets, the swoon in the euro sent
the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against six
of the world's other biggest currencies, up 0.5 percent.
The dollar also clawed back to 117.16 yen after
hitting 115.97 on Wednesday having been undermined by U.S. data
.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Ralph Boulton)