* Risk sentiment improves slightly with oil
* European stock markets up more than 1 percent
* Wall Street expected to open higher
* G20 finance leaders try to calm markets, message mixed
* Sterling steadies after Brexit sell-off
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 26 Stock markets inched higher for
the third day in five on Friday as G20 policymakers meeting in
Shanghai sought to find common ground on how to reboot a
struggling global economy in the face of renewed financial and
political risks.
Another day of steadier oil and currency prices
supported a slightly improved mood after a week marked chiefly
by the woes of Britain's pound at the start of a campaign over
whether to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum.
Setting the tone for the Shanghai meeting of the Group of
20, China's central bank chief, Zhou Xiaochuan, said Beijing
still had the room and tools to support the world's second
largest economy. Germany, however, all but ruled out any
coordinated stimulus to counter a deepening global chill.
Chinese and other Asian stock markets made
guarded gains and Europe's major markets were all up by around 1
percent. The yuan currency, battered in January by speculation
that Beijing would have to devalue sharply, was roughly steady.
Sterling was broadly flat on the day, however, after some
initial gains and U.S. stock futures showed
Wall Street set to open just a third of a percent higher.
"The focus is definitely on the G20 meeting, which has the
ability to support the market, particularly the comments from
Zhou ... that there is no basis for further yuan depreciation,"
said the head of emerging market research at Credit Agricole,
Sebastien Barbe.
"It is key for them to convince the market that they are not
going to enter into a currency war."
GOOD AS GOLD
With the world economy facing its most serious crisis of
confidence since the global financial turmoil of 2008-9,
economists and officials have raised the prospect of governments
pledging together to spend more to bolster growth.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quick to
declare that the scope for monetary and fiscal policy was
exhausted globally and called for more structural reforms.
Italian central bank governor Ignazio Visco said markets should
not expect concrete action from the meeting.
"We'll get supportive statements on the growth outlook
remaining decent and ... we'll hear that policy options are
still available if growth were to take a much more significant
dip downwards," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist with
French bank Societe Generale in London.
"But despite the likely positive rhetoric, it's going to be
rhetoric. We just don't see any substantive co-ordinated
measures coming out of the G20."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained just over 1 percent. South Korea
was roughly flat, while Japan's Nikkei gained just 0.3
percent.
Wall Street's S&P 500 scored its highest close since early
January on Thursday after oil staged a turnaround on speculation
that a March meeting of major producers might stabilise prices.
U.S. crude rose 1.6 percent to $33.55 a barrel.
On the British question, UK finance minister George Osborne
said that the pound's 3 percent fall in three days at the start
of this week was a warning that the "Brexit" debate was "not
some political parlour game".
The pound has recovered some ground since hitting 7-year
lows against the dollar on Wednesday but is still down around 3
percent on the week, its worst performance since 2010.
Two key measures of global risk aversion continue to gain
ground.
With one day to go in February, the yen was on track for its
best month in 7-1/2 years against the dollar. Capital flow
measurements from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed the
largest three weekly flight to gold since 2009.
"Marketing this week corroborates the super-high cash levels
revealed in the February survey and a scarcity of bullish
views," the U.S. bank said. "Everyone (including ourselves) is a
'seller into strength'."
