* Stocks near six-week highs
* European stocks fall after hitting 1-mo high on Tuesday
* Oil prices rally for a third session, hit 2016 high
* U.S. bonds hold steady before a 10-year note auction
* U.S. dollar hits five-week trough
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 8 The U.S. dollar fell on
Wednesday on waning expectations of a near-term interest rate
hike, boosting commodity prices, while an index of world equity
markets advanced toward a six-week high.
Oil prices rose to eight-months highs, up for a third
consecutive session on supply worries, and U.S. bonds held
steady before a 10-year note auction.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.32 percent, but European
shares snapped a two-day rally, hurt by a drop in financial
stocks.
The index was on pace for its fifth straight session of
gains, helped by buoyant crude oil prices and a dovish tone from
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday.
"A positive move develops its own momentum," said Bruce
McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland.
"As we saw with the clearly disappointing jobs report, even
some bad news is not enough to shake off the positive feeling
that has been driving prices higher," he said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 26.7 points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,964.98, the S&P 500
gained 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,113.63 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 0.98 points, or 0.02 percent, at
4,960.78.
The S&P 500 index is less than 1 percent shy of its all-time
high touched more than a year ago.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.57
percent at 1,352.56. A drop in Austrian bank Erste
after insurance company Uniqa said late on Tuesday that it would
sell around 17.4 million Erste shares, knocked financial stocks.
Asian shares edged up, erasing earlier losses, as investors
weighed May Chinese imports that beat predictions against
worse-than-expected exports. The MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.32
percent.
Oil prices rose as relentless sabotage of oil supplies in
Nigeria. Prices pulled back some on Wednesday after U.S. Energy
Information Administration data showed a surprise build in
stockpiles, but stayed above $50 a barrel.
Brent crude was last up 1.17 percent at $52.04 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was last up 1.03 percent at
$50.88 per barrel.
In the bond market, U.S. Treasuries were steady ahead of a
government sale of $20 billion in 10-year notes, the second sale
of $56 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this
week.
A $24 billion auction of three-year notes on Tuesday showed
relatively soft demand as indirect buyers, which include asset
managers and other investors, reduced their participation.
That does not necessarily indicate that demand will not be
strong for Wednesday's 10-year note sale.
"There seems to be pretty good demand for the long-end and
the 10-year especially," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries
trading at Credit Agricole in New York.
The U.S. dollar fell to a five-week trough against a basket
of currencies, hurt by waning expectations that the Fed will
raise interest rates anytime soon. The dollar index was
last down 0.32 percent at 93.528.
The weaker dollar helped boost copper and gold prices, while
aluminium climbed to the highest levels in nearly a month.
Spot gold rose more than one percent to a near
three-week high and was last up 1.35 percent to $1,260.21 an
ounce.
