* One poll on Friday showed 10-point lead for "Leave" camp
* Asian markets see worst day in four months
* Major European stock markets fall 1 percent
* Sterling at 8-week low vs dollar, yen soars
* Crude oil futures extend losses after Friday's 3 pct
tumble
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 13 Fears Britain is on the verge of
voting to leave the European Union next week spread through
global financial markets on Monday, sending Asian and European
shares sharply lower and the pound to an eight-week low.
With the world economy looking shaky, and surprisingly weak
jobs figures last month suggesting even the United States is not
ready for higher interest rates, concerns over the economic
fallout of a Brexit have lurked in the background for weeks.
They were at the heart on Monday of the biggest falls for
Asian stock markets in four months, and a 1 percent drop in
European share prices, after a new poll late on Friday gave the
"Leave" camp a 10 point lead.
Money markets have now abandoned expectations, high just
weeks ago, that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise official
borrowing costs on Wednesday. Instead, the worry is that it
could use language that quells expectations of a move this year
at all.
"We're in uncharted territory in front of the Brexit vote,
and then there's also the Fed this week. So the wall of worry is
quite high at the moment," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director
at LONTRAD.
"All the banks are a little bit lower, and they're the ones
which are likely to get hit. For the next two weeks, you've got
to be slightly mad if you've not got your money in defensive
stocks."
The news out of China, global investors' other big concern
this year, was also poor, with data showing investment growth
cooling. Stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai all fell
by around 3 percent.
By comparison, the moves in Europe, where investors have
been preparing for the British vote for months, were more
subdued. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1 percent, Germany's
DAX 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 by 0.8
percent.
On currency markets, sterling fell another half a percent
against the dollar after sinking by as much as 3 full cents in
value on Friday. The biggest beneficiary of the global moves,
however, was the yen, traditionally investors' first choice in
times of financial and economic stress.
Further gains for the Japanese currency, which broke past
long-term resistance around 106.50 yen per dollar and is up 14
percent this year, puts more pressure on the Bank of Japan to
act against the currency's strength this week.
"While the pound is the worst-performing G10 currency versus
the dollar this year, the yen is by far the best," said Derek
Halpenny, European Head of Global Markets Research at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
"The continued surge of the yen will lift expectations that
the BOJ may surprise the markets and announce some additional
monetary easing."
The grim mood was visible on commodities markets, where
crude oil futures added to Friday's 3 percent
drop after data showed the U.S. oil drilling rig count rose for
the second week in row.
Gold, another perceived safe haven, hit four-week highs
above $1,280 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)