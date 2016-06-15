* U.S. stocks up ahead of Fed decision
* Fed expectations soothe Brexit-jangled nerves
* U.S. dollar slips
(Updates with U.S. market activity, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 15 Global stock markets rose
while the U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday as investors expected
no change in U.S. interest rates from the Federal Reserve later
in the day.
U.S. bond yields were steady ahead of the decision, which
the Fed will release at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), while Fed Chair
Janet Yellen will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
Expectations that the Fed will leave rates unchanged rose
recently following weak May jobs data and concern over economic
repercussions if Britain decides to leave the European Union.
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc lost some ground, though,
as a poll gave Britain's "Remain" camp a marginal lead ahead of
the June 23 referendum on whether to remain in the European
Union, although the issue is almost certain to keep markets
cautious up to the last minute.
"No doubt Ms. Yellen and company will make references to the
current turbulence caused by the Brexit vote as part of the
reason for their cautious approach," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New
York.
"But if they look past this event and suggest that the U.S.
economy continues to expand at a healthy pace, the market
expectations for a Fed hike in July may increase markedly,
especially if next month's NFPs (nonfarm payrolls) show a
rebound in jobs."
Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy,
could quit the EU have dominated markets this week and driven
investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss
franc.
In morning trading, the euro edged up 0.1 percent against
the yen to 119.02, while the Swiss franc slid 0.2
percent against the euro to 1.0812 francs. Sterling
rose 0.3 percent to 150.17 yen.
The U.S. dollar index was down 0.2 percent.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was up
0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.1
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.23 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 17,711.05, the S&P 500 had gained 4.26
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,079.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
had added 11.01 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,854.56.
In the U.S. bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.616 percent.
Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields, rose in
each of the past six sessions before Wednesday's modest decline.
Oil prices fell, with Brent crude dropping for a
fifth consecutive day. It last traded at $49.28 a barrel, down
55 cents. U.S. crude was down 24 cents at $48.25, paring
losses after U.S. inventory data showed a draw in U.S. crude
stocks.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New
York,; Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo
and Anirban Nag, Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie in London;
Editing by Gareth Jones and James Dalgleish)