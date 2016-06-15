* U.S. stocks up ahead of Fed decision

* Fed expectations soothe Brexit-jangled nerves

* U.S. dollar slips (Updates with U.S. market activity, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 15 Global stock markets rose while the U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday as investors expected no change in U.S. interest rates from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

U.S. bond yields were steady ahead of the decision, which the Fed will release at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), while Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Expectations that the Fed will leave rates unchanged rose recently following weak May jobs data and concern over economic repercussions if Britain decides to leave the European Union.

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc lost some ground, though, as a poll gave Britain's "Remain" camp a marginal lead ahead of the June 23 referendum on whether to remain in the European Union, although the issue is almost certain to keep markets cautious up to the last minute.

"No doubt Ms. Yellen and company will make references to the current turbulence caused by the Brexit vote as part of the reason for their cautious approach," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

"But if they look past this event and suggest that the U.S. economy continues to expand at a healthy pace, the market expectations for a Fed hike in July may increase markedly, especially if next month's NFPs (nonfarm payrolls) show a rebound in jobs."

Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, could quit the EU have dominated markets this week and driven investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc.

In morning trading, the euro edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 119.02, while the Swiss franc slid 0.2 percent against the euro to 1.0812 francs. Sterling rose 0.3 percent to 150.17 yen.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.2 percent.

MSCI's all-country world stock index was up 0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.23 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,711.05, the S&P 500 had gained 4.26 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,079.58 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 11.01 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,854.56.

In the U.S. bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.616 percent.

Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields, rose in each of the past six sessions before Wednesday's modest decline.

Oil prices fell, with Brent crude dropping for a fifth consecutive day. It last traded at $49.28 a barrel, down 55 cents. U.S. crude was down 24 cents at $48.25, paring losses after U.S. inventory data showed a draw in U.S. crude stocks. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York,; Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Anirban Nag, Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie in London; Editing by Gareth Jones and James Dalgleish)