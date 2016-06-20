* Polls show "In" gaining momentum before referendum

* Sterling rises strongly, safe-haven yen falls

* Low-risk debt yields rise, gold drops as safety bid eases

* Brent crude tops $50 a barrel on reduced Brexit fear (Updates with early U.S. market activity, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, June 20 Global stock indexes jumped on Monday and sterling rebounded broadly after polls showed support for Britain staying in the EU strengthened before Thursday's referendum.

At the start of what could be a frenetic weak for global markets, safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold retreated. Monday's surge in equity markets saw Wall Street recover losses from last week, when the chances of the United Kingdom leaving the EU, or "Brexit", appeared to be gaining momentum.

The surge in sterling, which rose more than 2 percent against the dollar, coincided with a broad retreat in the green back as several polls showed the "Leave" campaign weakening. Markets will likely remain volatile and headline-driven in the run-up to the vote, which still appears too close to call.

"Everyone is going to hold their breath until Thursday or Friday, when we get to know the result," said Adam Hewison, chief executive of Ino.com in Maryland.

The MSCI's all-country world stock index surged 2.1 percent, while Wall Street stocks as measured by the S&P 500 jumped 1.2 percent, their strongest daily increase in nearly three weeks.

Two polls showed "In" regaining the lead and another showed the "Out" campaign's lead narrowing, though the overall picture was of an evenly-split electorate. Bookmakers' odds have shown those wishing to stay in the EU ahead, and Betfair put the implied probability of a vote to "Remain" at 72 percent on Monday, up from 60-67 percent on Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as traders trimmed safe-haven holdings of lower-risk government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose over 5 basis points from late Friday to 1.675 percent after reaching 1.680 percent earlier Monday.

The "risk on" move was more pronounced in Europe. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index added 3.7 percent, led by a 4.3 percent rise in banks, while Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index chalked up a 3.1-percent gain.

Sterling rose as far as $1.4707 and was last up 2.4 percent at $1.4693, having hit a two-week low of $1.4013 on Thursday. It soared 2.7 percent to 153.53 yen and 1.9 percent against the euro to 77.08 pence.

EURO GAINS AS BREXIT WORRIES EASE

The euro, which has also suffered due to "Brexit" worries, strengthened 0.5 percent to $1.1329, after rising as far as $1.1382.

The yen, often sought by investors in times of market tension, fell 0.4 percent to 104.45 per dollar. The dollar fell 0.7 percent against a basket of currencies.

German 10-year government debt yielded 0.063 percent, up from a record low of minus 0.037 percent on Thursday.

Oil prices, which have also been under pressure, extended Friday's gains. Brent crude topped $50 a barrel for the first time since June 14. It last traded at $50.42, up $1.24 on the day.

Gold, another safety play, fell 1.1 percent to just below $1,285 an ounce. It rose 1.5 percent on Friday for its biggest single-day gain since June 3.

(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Anirban Nag, Jemima Kelly and John Geddie in London; editing by John Stonestreet)