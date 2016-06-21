* Sterling hits 5 1/2-month high against dollar, rises versus yen

* European stocks extend Monday's big gains, Wall St seen rising

* Brexit vote, Yellen testimony keep investors cautious

* Brent crude oil dips back below $50 a barrel

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, June 21 Britain's pound hit a 5/12-month high against the dollar and stocks rose on Tuesday as worries diminished that Britons would vote to leave the European Union, though polls and surveys showing the referendum on a knife-edge kept investors nervous.

Two opinion polls published on Monday put the "Remain" camp ahead before Thursday's vote but another gave "Leave" a slight lead.

The dollar weakened against most major currencies with the exception of the yen, which has retreated this week on indications the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU has regained momentum.

"Financial markets appear to be taking the view that the race may well already be run, which given the twists and turns seen already in this campaign may well be extremely far sighted, or dangerously premature. With more polls due out later today we can expect to see further volatility unfold in the event of a move either way," said Michael Hewson, chief strategist at CMC Markets in London.

Also keeping investors nervous was testimony due later in the day from the European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Draghi speaks before a European Parliament committee.

Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee at the same time and her remarks will be scoured for clues to the timing of a possible rise in U.S. interest rates.

Concern Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, will leave the EU has weighed on financial markets for weeks and has been cited by central bankers, including Yellen, as a major obstacle for the global economy.

Britain's FTSE 100 blue-chip share index, edged up 0.1 percent while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index was up 0.5 percent. Both indexes gained more than 3 percent on Monday.

Asian shares rose. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.3 percent, buoyed by a weak yen.

Sterling, the main vehicle used by international investors to express a view on the referendum, rose as high as $1.4788 , its strongest since early January.

"I think we'll hop from poll to poll ... and you'd have thought that there will be another couple of wobbles before we're done," said Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes.

The pound gained 1 percent to 154.17 yen. The Japanese currency, which is often sought by investors in times of market uncertainty, also fell 0.8 percent to 104.72 per dollar.

CRUDE DIPS

Brent crude oil prices fell back below the $50 a barrel they broke through on Monday for the first time in a week on reduced expectations of a Brexit. It last traded at $49.97.

Yields on low-risk U.S. and German government bonds, which rose on Monday, held steady. German 10-year yields edged up to 0.071 percent, having fallen close to minus 0.04 percent last week when Brexit worries were at their most acute.

Germany's Constitutional Court rejected a challenge to the ECB Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) scheme, a never-used bond-buying scheme. Limiting OMT could have dented confidence in its ability to tackle crises.

Gold, another "safe haven" where investors park their money at times of heightened risk, fell 1.5 percent to about $1,270 an ounce on the reduction in Brexit risk. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Jamie McGeever, Aniban Nag, Jemima Kelly and Dhara Ranasinghe in London Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)