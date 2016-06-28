* European shares fightback lead impressive turnaround
* Sterling edges off 31-year lows
* Crude oil futures claw back some of their overnight losses
* Gold, silver comes in for some profit taking
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 28 World stocks rose for the first
time in three days and sterling and the euro climbed on Tuesday,
as investors made a rush for Brexit-bashed assets hammered by
some of the biggest falls since the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
Bargain hunting trumped still widespread uncertainty over
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, as the bloc's
leaders, including soon-to-be-ex UK Prime Minister David
Cameron, headed for their first post-vote meeting in Brussels.
European shares jumped 2.4 percent in early trading
having plunged over 10 percent since Friday.
Banks and insurers, which have suffered the most in the
rout, led the fightback. Barclays jumped 6.3 percent,
Deutsche Bank climbed 3.5 percent, Credit Agricole
and Italy's UniCredit were both up 7 percent and
Spain's Bankia jumped 9.5 percent.
Battered sterling also got a reprieve. It rose 0.8 percent
to $1.3335 following the biggest two-day slide in the
post-1973 era of floating exchange rates, which saw it slump to
a 31-year low of $1.3122 on Monday.
Against the yen, sterling rose 1 percent to 135.54
while the euro nudged up versus the dollar to $1.1075
having dropped to a three-month low of $1.0912 after the
British vote.
"After a few days of a lot of volatility, it looks like we
have found some stability," said TD Securities' European Head of
Currency Strategy Ned Rumpeltin.
"People will now need to see a bit more on the big questions
such as what is the timeline for the UK withdrawal and what are
the effects going to be for the global economy."
The major concern for investors -- aside from the political
ramifications of a split EU -- is whether already struggling
banks can survive if Brexit prompts central banks in Europe,
Switzerland, Scandinavia and Japan to cut interest rates even
more deeply into negative territory.
The cost of insuring against European banks default hit a
four-month high on Monday and traders will be
watching closely for signals from ECB chief Mario Draghi, who
will also attend the summit in Brussels later.
In a speech in Portugal Draghi said central banks around the
world should aim to align their monetary policies to mitigate
"destabilising spillovers" between economies.
DOWNGRADES
Risk appetite was also beginning to resurface in bond
markets. Yields on UK government bonds, known as Gilts, and
German Bunds nudged up having both hit record lows in the days
since the Brexit vote, while yields in lower rated Spain, Italy
and Portugal all fell more than 8 basis points.
The move in Gilts also came after rating agency Standard and
Poor's stripped the UK of its prized AAA rating with a hefty
two-notch downgrade. It was the first time it had ever made such
a deep cut to a top-rated sovereign.
Moody's meanwhile will downgrade the rating outlooks for
major British banks to "negative" on Tuesday because of the
fallout from the vote to leave the EU, Sky News reported, citing
sources.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended up 0.5 percent. Japan
ended flat after an impressive turnaround from an
earlier fall of more than 3 percent.
Policymakers from Japan to China vowed to protect their
economies and markets from the destabilising impact of Brexit.
"It's hard to avoid short-term volatility in China's capital
markets, but we won't allow roller-coaster rides and drastic
changes in the capital markets," Premier Li Keqiang said at the
World Economic Forum (WEF) in the city of Tianjin.
Early signs of a cautious return in demand for riskier
assets were evident in the high-yielding Aussie and the
New Zealand dollars, which helped put a floor under other
emerging market currencies in Asia.
Gold, one of the rare outliers in global financial
markets in the last few days, saw some profit-taking, with the
precious metal down 0.7 percent. Silver fell 0.3 percent.
Crude oil prices regained some ground after tumbling nearly
3 percent on Monday.
U.S. crude added 1.7 percent to $47.11 a barrel after
shedding 2.8 percent on Monday, while Brent rose 1.6
percent to $47.89 after skidding 2.6 percent and touching
seven-week lows overnight.
