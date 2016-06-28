* European shares lead turnaround after post-Brexit vote
slump
* Sterling edges off 31-year lows
* Crude oil futures claw back some overnight losses
* Gold, silver come in for profit-taking
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 28 World stocks rose for the first
time in three days and sterling and the euro climbed on Tuesday,
as investors made a rush for Brexit-bashed assets hammered by
some of the biggest falls since the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
Bargain hunting trumped still widespread uncertainty over
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, as the bloc's
leaders, including soon-to-be-ex UK Prime Minister David
Cameron, held their first post-vote meeting in Brussels.
Wall Street shares were expected to bounce 1 percent when
the market reopens, as European shares clawed back 2.4
percentage points of the 10 percent they lost in the wake of the
UK's vote in favour of Brexit on Friday.
Banks and insurers, which have suffered the most in the
rout, led the fightback. Britain's Lloyds and Barclays
jumped 5 and 4 percent, Deutsche Bank
climbed 2 percent, Credit Agricole and Italy's
UniCredit were up 5 percent and Spain's Bankia surged
9.5 percent.
Battered sterling also got a reprieve. It rose 0.8 percent
to $1.3350 following the biggest two-day slide in the
post-1973 era of floating exchange rates, which saw it slump to
a 31-year low of $1.3122 on Monday.
Against the yen, sterling rose 1.3 percent to 136.54
while the euro nudged up versus the dollar to $1.1085
having dropped to a three-month low of $1.0912 after the
British vote.
"After a few days of a lot of volatility, it looks like we
have found some stability," said TD Securities' European Head of
Currency Strategy Ned Rumpeltin.
"People will now need to see a bit more on the big questions
such as what is the timeline for the UK withdrawal and what are
the effects going to be for the global economy."
The major concern for investors -- aside from the political
ramifications of a split EU -- is whether already struggling
banks can survive if Brexit prompts central banks in Europe,
Switzerland, Scandinavia and Japan to cut interest rates even
more deeply into negative territory.
The cost of insuring against European banks default hit a
four-month high on Monday and traders will be
watching closely for signals from ECB chief Mario Draghi, who
will also attend the summit in Brussels later.
In a speech in Portugal Draghi said central banks around the
world should aim to align their monetary policies to mitigate
"destabilising spillovers" between economies.
CHERRY-PICKING
There was plenty of drama already in Brussels. European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a swipe at one
anti-EU UK lawmaker during a parliament session, asking him:
"Why are you here?"
And as Germany's Angela Merkel prepared to head to the
summit, she told Berlin: "We'll ensure that (Brexit)
negotiations don't take place according to the principle of
cherry-picking."
"It must and will make a noticeable difference whether a
country wants to be a member of the family of the European Union
or not... We cannot be embroiled in lasting uncertainty."
Risk appetite was also beginning to resurface in bond
markets. Yields on UK government bonds, known as Gilts, and
German Bunds nudged up having both hit record lows since the
Brexit vote, while yields in lower rated Spain, Italy and
Portugal all fell more than 8 basis points.
The move in Gilts also came after rating agency Standard and
Poor's stripped the UK of its prized AAA rating with a hefty
two-notch downgrade. It was the first time it had ever made such
a deep cut to a top-rated sovereign.
Moody's meanwhile will downgrade the rating outlooks for
major British banks to "negative" on Tuesday because of the
fallout from the vote to leave the EU, Sky News reported, citing
sources.
U.S.-focused traders were also waiting on consumer
confidence data. Treasury markets in recent days have
begun to price in the chance of the Federal Reserve reversing
last December's interest rate hike in the coming months. <0#FF:>
NO ROLLER-COASTER RIDE
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended up 0.5 percent. Japan
ended flat after an impressive turnaround from an
earlier fall of more than 3 percent.
Policymakers from Japan to China vowed to protect their
economies and markets from the destabilising impact of Brexit.
"It's hard to avoid short-term volatility in China's capital
markets, but we won't allow roller-coaster rides and drastic
changes in the capital markets," Premier Li Keqiang said at the
World Economic Forum (WEF) in the city of Tianjin.
Early signs of a cautious return in demand for riskier
assets were evident in the high-yielding Aussie and the
New Zealand dollars, which helped put a floor under other
emerging market currencies in Asia.
Gold, one of the rare outliers in global financial
markets in the last few days, saw some profit-taking, with the
precious metal down 0.7 percent. Silver fell 0.3 percent.
Oil prices regained some ground meanwhile after tumbling
nearly 3 percent on Monday aided by a looming strike in one of
Europe's biggest producers Norway.
U.S. crude added 2.7 percent to $47.57 a barrel after
shedding 2.8 percent on Monday, while Brent rose 2.5
percent to $48.36 after skidding and touching seven-week lows
overnight.
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong and
Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Hugh
Lawson)