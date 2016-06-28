* European shares lead turnaround after post-Brexit vote slump

* Sterling edges off 31-year lows

* Bank shares regain ground, lead Wall Street higher

* Gold, Treasuries pull back after rally (Updates with U.S. markets open; minor edits throughout)

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, June 28 Stocks rose worldwide for the first time in three days and sterling and the euro climbed on Tuesday as investors made a rush for Brexit-bashed assets.

Bargain-hunting prevailed, but there was still widespread uncertainty over Britain's vote to leave the European Union as the bloc's leaders, including soon-to-be-ex UK Prime Minister David Cameron, held their first post-vote meeting in Brussels.

European shares were up 2.3 percent, clawing back some of their 10 percent loss the wake of the UK's vote in favor of Brexit on Friday.

Wall Street shares also bounced back, with banking shares recovering some of what they had lost. The S&P financial index rose more than 1.55 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 138.5 points, or 0.81 percent, to 17,278.74, the S&P 500 gained 20.29 points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,020.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.55 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,661.99.

Britain's Lloyds and Barclays jumped 6.8 and 4 percent respectively. Italy's UniCredit was up 3 percent and Spain's Bankia surged 8.89 percent.

Sterling also got a reprieve. Last up 1.1 percent against the greenback at $1.3371, it regained some ground after hitting a 31-year low of $1.3122 on Monday. The euro was last up 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.1068 after hitting a 3-1/2 month low of $1.0909 on Friday.

Against the yen, sterling rose 1.55 percent to 136.85 .

"After a few days of a lot of volatility, it looks like we have found some stability," said TD Securities' European Head of Currency Strategy Ned Rumpeltin.

Even so, the lack of clarity over how A British exit from the EU will proceed could fuel volatility in the weeks to come.

"I think this is a short-lived rally," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager as Kingsview Asset Management.

The major concern for investors - aside from the political ramifications of a split - is whether already struggling banks can survive if Brexit prompts central banks in Europe, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Japan to cut interest rates even more deeply into negative territory.

CHERRY-PICKING

Safe-haven assets gold and U.S. Treasuries stepped back after two heady days. Spot gold fell 1 percent at $1,311.61 an ounce at 1355 GMT on Tuesday.

Oil prices regained ground, rising 2 percent, while investors refocused on potential supply outages and drawdowns in crude. A looming strike at several Norwegian oil and gas fields that threatened to cut output in western Europe's biggest producer helped support crude futures.

Brent crude futures were up 2.1 percent, or $1, at $48.16 per barrel by 10:24 a.m. ET (1424 GMT). U.S. crude rose 2.3 percent, or 1.10, to $47.43.

Risk appetite was also beginning to resurface in bond markets. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in price, yielding 1.477 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Monday.

But concerns about sluggish economic growth countered some of the relief from the stock market recovery, leaving Treasury prices mostly flat.

Yields on UK government bonds, known as Gilts, and German Bunds edged up, while yields in lower-rated Spain, Italy and Portugal all fell more than 8 basis points as investors sought lower-rated euro zone bonds, betting on action from the European Central Bank to shore up the bloc.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York and Marc Jones in London; Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru, Sam Forgione and Barani Krishnan in New York and Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Dan Grebler)