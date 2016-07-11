* Wall Street set to follow Europe and Asia higher
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, July 11 Global stocks rallied on Monday
as a combination of electoral success for Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe and the emergence of a sole candidate to
succeed David Cameron as British prime minister reduced
political uncertainty even as markets looked forward to more
stimulus from central banks.
UK shares and, briefly, sterling gained after interior
minister Theresa May's only rival withdrew. The Conservative
Party said it would formally confirm May, who campaigned for
Britain to stay in the EU - before the June 23 referendum that
yielded a majority "Leave" vote - as premier soon, ending a
contest that had been due to run until September.
"We basically got ourselves nine extra weeks of time to seek
certainty - that's recognised by the market," said Stephen Jen,
who runs SLJ Macro Partners in London.
Wall Street looked set to follow European and Asian markets
higher, according to index futures .
MSCI's all-country world stocks index nudged
higher and was last up 0.6 percent.
Sterling, which had earlier been down against the
dollar, briefly topped $1.30 before retreating to $1.2985, up
0.3 percent on the day.
Britain's referendum wrought turmoil in global markets,
prompted forecasts of lower global growth and raised prospects
of further stimulus from major central banks.
However, stocks were already higher on Monday, still lifted
by Friday's forecast-beating U.S. jobs data, and by the
anticipation of stimulus measures.
Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 1.0 percent, pulled
higher by a more than 6 percent gain for German steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp after it said it was in talks with Tata
Steel about sector consolidation.
The index is down about 10 percent this year and still 3
percent below levels reached before the Brexit vote.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 1
percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.9 percent on
Monday. British housebuilders, whose shares are among the
hardest hit since the referendum, were standout gainers after
May's path to the premiership was cleared.
Tokyo's Nikkei index rose nearly 4 percent, its
biggest daily percentage gain since early February, after the
victory in Sunday's election to parliament's upper house by
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition.
"He won (the election) in a landslide and immediately
announced that he would add further fiscal stimulus - that is,
to continue Abenomics and try to succeed in his aim of bringing
the Japanese economy back to life, as well as increasing
inflation," Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen said
in Frankfurt. "That is causing the yen slide at the moment."
Chinese shares rose as investors figured sub-par inflation
numbers raised the prospect of more economic stimulus -
something market participants are anticipating from several
major central banks around the world in coming months.
The broadest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 1.9 percent to a one-month top.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent on Monday against a basket of
major currencies and strengthened by 1.9 percent against
the yen, which is viewed as a safe investment in times of
market turbulence. The euro was flat at $1.1053.
SOOTHED
Concern over the impact of the Brexit vote has driven
low-risk euro zone government bond yields to a series of record
lows. Dutch 10-year yields turned negative for the
first time on Monday.
German 10-year yields edged higher on the day
on the latest political developments in Britain, but at minus
0.17 percent were still within range of last week's record
trough of minus 0.204 percent.
"It's clear investors are expecting more ECB action with
Brexit likely to have a negative impact on the economy," said
Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis.
Brent crude oil fell to its lowest in two months
after the Asian data and as U.S. producers added rigs for the
fifth week in six. It last traded at $46.43 a barrel, down 35
cents.
Copper prices rose 1 percent with risk appetite, and
nickel topped $10,000 a tonne on mining suspensions
imposed in the Philippines over environmental concerns.
Gold, which touched a two-year high last week on
Brexit concerns, fell 0.6 percent to $1,358 an ounce.
