* S&P 500, Dow set intraday record highs before turning flat
* European stock markets head for fifth day of gains
* Safe-haven Treasuries, yen, gold gain
* Oil falls 2 percent on IEA comments
(Updates to U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 13 Major U.S. stock indexes eased
back from record intraday highs on Wednesday and European shares
gave back some gains to trade little changed as investors took a
breather from recent rallies.
The benchmark S&P 500 hit 2,156.45, topping Tuesday's
intraday record of 2,155.40, while the Dow hit 18,390.16 to top
Tuesday's record intraday peak of 18,371.95, the third straight
day of such peaks for the S&P and the second for the Dow. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares earlier touched
its highest in more than two weeks for the second straight day.
Shares had advanced partly on the view that the U.S. economy
is on solid footing and on the expectation that central banks in
most developed economies will continue to keep interest rates at
rock-bottom levels. In addition to the S&P 500 and Dow hitting
record closing highs Tuesday and intraday highs Wednesday, the
Nasdaq turned positive for the first time in 2016 Tuesday.
Reduced political uncertainty as Theresa May was set to take
over as Britain's prime minister in the wake of Britain's June
23 vote to exit the European Union, and Sunday's landslide
victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling
coalition in an election for parliament's upper house have also
helped shares.
"After the substantial rally, the markets are now looking
for added fuel. Earnings and the ensuing comments that companies
make are going to be the judge and jury as to where we go from
here," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
European basic resources stocks gained after a surge in
copper prices, while travel and leisure stocks were boosted by
gains in Playtech after its deal to buy Best Gaming
Technology.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last up 1.29 points, or 0.32 percent, at 409.68.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.86 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 18,352.53. The S&P 500 was down 0.04
points, or 0 percent, to 2,152.1. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 4.67 points, or 0.09 percent, at 5,027.49.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last up
0.04 percent, at 1,330.95.
Oil prices fell 2 percent after the International Energy
Agency said a global supply glut was threatening market
recovery.
Safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries, gold, and the
Japanese yen rebounded after falling Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields were last at 1.474 percent as higher
yields attracted buyers. U.S. 10-year yields hit a 1-1/2-week
high of 1.531 percent Tuesday.
"There's talk that people are adding to their Treasury
positions, and we are continuing to see foreign buying on any
type of pullbacks," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in
fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
Spot gold recovered from its lowest in nearly two
weeks, and was last up 0.62 percent at $1,339.50 an ounce.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)