* Asian shares edge up, near 9-month high
* European shares seen rising 0.1-0.3 pct
* G20 confirms policymakers' readiness to take steps on
growth
* Dollar firm on relative U.S. economic strength, Fed
outlook
* Oil near 2-1/2-month lows on glut worries
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 25 World shares held near
nine-month highs on Monday after G20 finance chiefs vowed over
the weekend to use "all policy tools" to lift global growth.
Europe got off to a solid start, climbing almost 0.3 percent
as takeover activity continued in the UK gambling
sector and talk of record profits at Ryanair helped break some
of the recent gloom around airlines.
Backsliding oil prices though held back commodity
firms and emerging market stocks. MSCI's 46-country All World
index couldn't push over peaks hit last week
after some record highs on Wall Street.
While the weekend's signals from the G20 meeting in China
were welcome, investors were bracing for a hectic week that
includes a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, European bank stress
tests and what could be another super-sized slug of stimulus
from Japan.
"I think everyone is range-trading at the moment and just
waiting to see what the direction is," said TD Securities head
of global research Richard Kelly.
"The Bank of Japan is really the one that is front and
centre this time with the all talk around 'helicopter money',"
he added. "If they disappoint, which I think is probably more
likely, then we are likely to see risk assets coming off."
Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda had said at the weekend
that he could ease policy further but also that there had been
no discussion about "helicopter money" - radical money printing
that aims to give cash directly to the population.
The yen was losing ground against the dollar though
it was off last week's six-week low and the greenback struggled
to make much of an impact against either sterling or the
euro in early European trading.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
hit a 4-1/2-month high of 97.543 on Friday. It
last stood at 97.371.
"Dollar/yen could test the 108 handle if the Fed's comments
this week are supportive towards a rate hike and if the BOJ
eases," said Koji Fukaya at FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"On the other hand, the pair could drop below 105 if the BOJ
stands pat as easing expectations are well entrenched."
In bond markets, euro zone yields held near post-Brexit lows
for the most part.
Benchmark German 10-year yields were flat on the day at
minus 0.08 percent and the Italian
and Spanish equivalents were at 1.24 and 1.12
percent respectively, just a couple of points from multi-month
lows.
As well as ongoing talk of central bank stimulus and low oil
prices keeping down inflation, this week also sees a series of
bond redemptions that will mean investors have cash to buy
again.
Oil prices meanwhile hovered near 2-1/2-month lows having
lost about 4 percent last week on renewed worries about a global
crude glut.
Brent crude futures traded at $45.66 per barrel,
down 0.1 percent and near Friday's low of $45.17, its lowest
since May 11. Gold also struggled at it fell 0.5 percent
to 1,316 an ounce.
Reporting by Marc Jones