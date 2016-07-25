(Update market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

* Wall St slips from record levels on weak oil prices

* Oil prices slide on oversupply, economic headwinds

* Dollar steady before U.S. Fed, Bank of Japan meetings

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 25 Global equity markets edged lower on Monday as a 2 percent drop in crude prices weighed on investor sentiment and traders awaited signals of a potential interest rate increase this year from a meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.

Shares in Europe advanced in early trade but turned lower after Wall Street opened. Longer-dated Treasury yields fell and the dollar was slightly higher against the euro and yen as investors looked to the conclusion of the two-day Fed meeting on Wednesday and a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday.

"With stocks starting to fall, we are looking at some upward momentum on longer-dated bond prices," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.

Traders have priced in a 26-percent chance of a rate hike in September and a 56-percent chance in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

MSCI's all-country world stock index fell 0.31 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading regional stocks was off 0.07 percent to 1,343.19.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 103.34 points, or 0.56 percent, to 18,467.51. The S&P 500 slid 11.28 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,163.75 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 11.45 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,088.71.

Oil prices fell to two-and-a-half month lows amid worries that a global glut of crude and refined products would weigh on markets for some time.

Crude prices were trading at prices last seen in early May. Traders said oversupply and growing economic headwinds were weighing on oil.

Brent crude futures were down 1.86 percent to $44.84 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 2.08 percent at $43.27 a barrel.

The dollar has gained against major currencies in recent weeks as better-than-expected economic data revives expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates again this year.

The dollar edged higher against yen at 106.10 yen, and was steady against the euro at $1.0974.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed in price to yield of 1.5680 percent.

Euro zone bond yields edged toward post-Brexit lows after the world's biggest economies reiterated their commitment to using all policy tools to lift growth.

In a weekend G20 meeting dominated by last month's British vote to leave the European Union and by fears of protectionism, policymakers said they would use "monetary, fiscal and structural" tools to collectively support the global economy.

Euro zone yields were broadly lower on the day with German 10-year yields down 2.4 basis points at minus 0.10 percent , within sight of the record low of minus 0.20 percent hit in early July.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)