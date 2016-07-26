* Oil falls to 2-1/2 month low
* Higher yen hits Nikkei as expectations for BOJ stimulus
wane
* Asia shares ex-Japan still eke out one-year peak
* Sterling slips on report BoE hawk swings toward easing
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 26 A buoyant yen and a fall in oil
prices to their lowest since early May put stock markets on the
defensive on Tuesday, as investors position for central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan.
The rise in the yen, traditionally a safe haven for capital
when investors are concerned by political and economic risks,
may be largely due to a recalibrating of expectations for the
scale of new economic stimulus from the Bank of Japan on Friday.
Japanese officials have quelled speculation of it dropping
outright "helicopter money" into the economy, but even
expectations for the scale of extra buying of financial assets
with newly-minted yen have cooled this week.
A Nikkei report said Japan's government was likely to double
the amount of direct fiscal outlays into the economy over the
next few years to 6 trillion yen ($57 billion). But that figure
was viewed as too modest to engender a return of inflation that
would weaken the yen.
"There had been too many test balloons concerning Japan's
upcoming monetary and fiscal easing programs over recent weeks,"
analysts from Morgan Stanley said in a morning note.
"While such a (6 trillion yen) package would still double
the (finance ministry's) ... real fiscal spending estimates, it
was far less than markets were hoping for."
The yen rose around 1.5 percent to 114.88 yen per euro and
104.35 per dollar. Japan's stock market, which tends to fall as
the yen rises, fell 1.4 percent.
After a mixed start, Europe's major markets were all lower
, hauled down by another half percent fall in oil
prices, which took Brent crude to its lowest since May 10.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.7 percent to reach its highest in
almost a year, aided by gains in China and South Korea.
WEALE'S U-TURN
Stock markets have recovered well from the shock of
Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union, largely
on the presumption that central banks would wade in with more
stimulus to offset any blow to still meagre global growth.
While the doubts over the Bank of Japan may undermine that,
Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale - last week an opponent
of cutting interest rates - said his view had changed on the
back of a poor batch of purchasing managers surveys.
That strengthened expectations of easing of UK monetary
policy next month and sent the pound to a two-week low against
the euro.
By contrast, Wednesday's June rate decision by the Federal
Reserve is expected to provide a slightly more optimistic
message that will support expectations of a rise in U.S. rates
by the end of the year.
Such a message from the Fed would be likely to support the
dollar - already trading close to four-month highs against a
basket of currencies - while cooling appetite for stocks and
other higher-risk investments.
"There seems to be an expectation that perhaps this week's
Federal Reserve rate meeting could well come across as slightly
more hawkish than markets were pricing a week ago," CMC Markets
analyst Michael Hewson said.
"This may help explain the slow rise of the dollar not only
against its main counterparts but also against commodity
prices."
NYMEX crude was quoted almost 1 percent lower at
$42.72, while Brent fell more than half a percent to
$44.44 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by John
Stonestreet)