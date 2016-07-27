* Europe shares rise, Deutsche Bank down on revenue fall
* Japan stimulus lifts Asia shares, drives yen lower
* Wall St to open higher, futures show
* Oil falls, down 15 pct from June peak
* Eyes on Fed policy announcement at 1800 GMT
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, July 27 Stocks rose in Europe and Asia
on Wednesday while the yen sank against the dollar, after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe said his government would present a $265
billion stimulus package to reflate the Japanese economy.
The larger-than-expected figure helped lift Tokyo stocks 1.7
percent and Asian shares to one-year highs. It was unclear how
much would be spent to boost growth directly but analysts said
the package put pressure on the Bank of Japan, meeting on
Friday, to take steps to ease monetary policy.
Wall Street looked set to open higher, with Dow Jones and
S&P 500 futures up about 0.2 percent
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 percent,
led higher by the auto and luxury sectors on a busy day
of company earnings. LVMH rose 7.5 percent after its
fashion and leather sales beat forecasts.
However, Deutsche Bank dropped 4.5 percent after
announcing sharply lower second-quarter revenues as low interest
rates and volatile markets weighed on the business. Chief
Executive John Cryan warned deeper cuts may be needed.
Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent.
Germany's DAX index rose 0.8 percent and has recouped
all losses incurred since Britain's June 23 vote to leave the
European Union.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.2 percent, having earlier climbed to
its highest level since Aug. 11, 2015. It has risen 10 percent
so far this month.
Chinese stocks , however, had their weakest
day in six weeks on worries about new regulatory restrictions.
MORE DOLLAR DOWNSIDE?
In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.9 percent to
105.50 yen, having risen as far as 106.54 at one point, after
reports of the Japanese stimulus package.
"So far it looks like the Bank of Japan is not ready to do
something new and that leaves the potential for more downside
for the dollar before the meeting on Friday," said Thu Lan
Nguyen, a currency strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Gains against the yen pushed the dollar up 0.1 percent
against a basket of currencies before a policy
announcement from the Federal Reserve later in the day.
The U.S. central bank is not expected to change policy this
month but investors will scour its statement, due at 1800 GMT,
for any hints on the timing of future rate hikes.
Stronger U.S. economic data of late has revived expectations
of a Fed hike and markets see roughly an even chance of a rate
rise in December.
Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, seen most
sensitive to higher rates, held close to four-week highs. By
contrast Japanese two- and five-year government bond yields hit
record lows of minus 0.37 and minus
0.38 percent respectively.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1.5 basis points to just above
minus 0.10 percent.
Germany auctioned 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds at a
record low yield as investors bought them in anticipation of the
European Central Bank needing to buy more longer-dated bonds
under its asset-purchase scheme as low yields at short
maturities put half of German debt out of the scheme's reach.
"Investors want to have something to sell on to the central
bank," DZ Bank strategist René Albrecht said.
Oil prices fell, staying close to near three-month lows hit
earlier this week on concerns about a glut of some products and
slowing economic growth.
Brent crude traded down 56 cents a barrel at $44.31.
It has fallen some 15 percent since hitting an eight-month high
in early June.
Gold held at $1,320 an ounce, barely changed from
late on Tuesday.
