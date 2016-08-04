* BoE cuts rates, restarts bond buying to ease Brexit blow
* European, UK shares rise, Wall Street little changed
* Dollar gains vs rivals, focus on U.S. jobs data Friday
* Oil gives up gains, oversupply worries weigh on prices
LONDON)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Global equity markets rose on
Thursday, helped by a rally in European shares after the Bank of
England cut interest rates and revived a bond-buying program to
cushion a blow to the economy from Britain's June vote to leave
the European Union.
The launch of the policy easing measures hammered sterling
and weighed on bond yields.
The Bank of England cut its main rate by a quarter
percentage point to a record low 0.25 percent, and said it would
take "whatever action is necessary" to achieve stability in the
wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU.
The rate cut was widely expected but not the other measures.
"The Bank of England has hit a perfect 'High Five' at
today's meeting, over-delivering against market expectations and
bucking the recent trend of central banks disappointing," said
JP Morgan Asset Management portfolio manager, Nick Gartside.
MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was up 0.34 percent.
Sterling was down 1.53 percent at $1.3120 and on
track for its largest one-day fall in a month against the
dollar.
"The BoE's dovish guidance and bearish outlook for growth
will leave the pound at risk of further falls in the months
ahead," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions.
Wall Street shares were little changed as investors awaited
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on the timing of
the next Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market remains
healthy and will probably continue to support economic growth
for the remainder of this year.
"There is a little bit of order being restored in the market
today, but (it) is in a wait-and-see period ahead of the jobs
report," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at Sarhan
Capital.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.57 points, or
0.01 percent, to 18,352.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.96
points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,164.75 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.01 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,164.75.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.69
percent at 1,331.37. Strength in major financial and industrial
stocks such as Aviva and Siemens boosted the
region's equity markets.
Oil prices slipped after gains made earlier in the session
and on the previous day as global overproduction and unsold
crude weighed on markets.
Brent crude was down 0.26 percent at $42.99 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was up 0.24 percent at $40.93.
In bond markets, the BOE rate cut sent U.S. Treasury yields
tumbling with some short- and medium-term yields hitting their
lowest levels in more than three weeks.
The move pushed yields on 10-year UK government bonds or
Gilts to a record low of 0.646 percent.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields hit their lowest
level in three days of 1.484 percent.
The dollar, meanwhile, gained against a basket of currencies
for a second straight session, as investors continued to balance
positions ahead of Friday's jobs report.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was up 0.14 percent to 95.695.
Gold prices turned higher on the BOE decision but the
stronger dollar kept a lid on gains.
Spot gold prices were up 0.42 percent to $1,363.21 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York,
Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Patrick Graham in
London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)