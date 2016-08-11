* NZ dollar jumps as rate cut underwhelms
* World stocks close to one-year highs
* Yuan steady to mark 1-year devaluation anniversary
* Oil slips for third day before steading
* Wall Street expected to test record highs again
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 11 World shares hovered close to
one-year highs on Thursday as oil prices dropped for a third
straight day and the latest interest rate cut in a developed
market - this time New Zealand - got a lukewarm response from
investors.
The slip in crude markets left energy firms and London's
FTSE backpeddling, though a sharp jump in consumer goods
stocks lifted the rest of Europe ahead of what was
expected to be a 0.2 percent higher start for Wall Street.
The Kiwi dollar was the day's big mover though, as
a smaller-than-expected quarter-point cut from the country's
central bank left those who had been betting on a more
aggressive move caught short.
It bounded more than 1 percent to $0.7351, its highest level
since May 2015, before edging back slightly to $0.7275 as
policymakers underscored they could act again.
"The RNBZ obviously cut rates but it didn't quite live up to
expectations," said head of global macro strategy at State
Street Global Markets. Michael Metcalfe.
"It is a theme we have had a couple of times this year and
is part of these ongoing questions about the efficacy of central
bank policy."
Those issues surfaced in Scandinavia too, where Sweden's
crown hit a seven-week high against the euro
as stronger-than-expected inflation, a day after a
similar reading from Norway, fed doubts about further easing
there.
Currency markets' broader focus remained on whether U.S.
interest rates will rise this year, with traders looking ahead
to speeches by Federal Reserve officials culminating in Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's Aug. 26 address at the Jackson Hole
symposium.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, was at 95.665, holding close to
a near one-week low of 95.442 with the euro also slightly weaker
at $1.1165.
"A Fed rate hike still seems like a long-term prospect in
the current markets and we would expect that the carry-seeking
behaviour will continue to support the Antipodean currencies,"
analysts at Credit Agricole said in a note, referring to the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
GREAT FALL OF CHINA
U.S. traders were readying for weekly jobless claims data
due at 1230 GMT, expecting a drop after a small rise last week.
Markets were also marking the one-year anniversary of China
devaluing the yuan, a move that roiled global markets.
The Chinese currency was fixed a touch higher by the
People's Bank of China in Beijing although it softened a touch
in spot markets during the day.
It has dropped 8 percent against the dollar since last
year's landmark devaluation and more than 10 percent against a
broader list of world currencies the PBOC monitors.
"I still think investors are trying to hang in there for the
rally and while the general opinion seems to be that the Chinese
authorities have steadied the ship, it is still a bit too early
to draw that conclusion," said Cliff Tan, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's east Asia head of global markets
research.
Risk appetite was kept in check as Brent oil prices fell as
low as $43.46 per barrel. They struggled back to $44 as this
week's news of a jump in U.S. government stockpiles and record
output from Saudi Arabia was offset slightly by the
International Energy Agency predicting crude markets would
rebalance in the next few months after years of overproduction.
Singapore, Asia's bellwether for trade, had also weighed on
sentiment as it cut its economic forecast for the year.
Europe's energy sector was among the
worst-performing of the major equity groups, falling 0.5
percent. But gains in consumer goods stocks including Adidas
and Henkel - which hit a record high
after posting strong results - helped the pan-regional
FTSEurofirst 300 edge up 0.35 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent. It hit a one-year high on
Wednesday and since end-June has broadly outperformed the MSCI
world index, which traded flat.
Hong Kong and Indonesia led Asian gainers.
Japan's markets are closed for a holiday.
THE SPAIN GAIN
In bond markets, strong demand for government debt at
auctions continued to hold down yields.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
extended a recent fall to 1.508 percent while the
yield on 10-year UK gilts tumbled to a record low of 0.52
percent.
Spanish government bond yields also hit a record trough as
acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy edged closer to securing a
second term in office, which would end a near eight-month
political deadlock.
Madrid's benchmark yields hit 0.944 percent and were at the
tightest spread all year to German equivalents at 112 basis
points, according to Tradeweb data.
Lower-rated euro zone government bonds have rallied broadly
this week on expectations that the European Central Bank will
move further down the ratings spectrum to fulfil its asset
purchase programme.
"Spain is clearly below the 1 percent mark now, partly on
hopes that the political risks have come down and that a third
election could be avoided," said Christoph Rieger, rates
strategist for Commerzbank.
(Additional Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Anirban Nag and
Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)