* European shares in the red, Wall Street seen unchanged
* Fed hike bets for Sept rise after Yellen speech
* Dollar rallies, weighs on oil and gold
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 29 The dollar rose to a three-week
high against the yen on Monday, while bond yields surged to
their highest since June and stocks sold off after senior
Federal Reserve officials indicated a U.S. interest rate
increase was on the cards soon.
In the past few months, the Fed has been swaying back and
forth on whether to raise rates this year, keeping investors
across the globe on tenterhooks. But on Friday, at an annual
gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
Fed Chair Janet Yellen gave one of the clearest indications that
a rate hike was probably round the corner.
She said the case for an interest rate hike has strengthened
in recent months as the U.S. labour market and economy improved.
That echoed what other senior Fed officials had been saying in
the run-up to the Jackson Hole symposium.
And while she gave no hints on the timing of a hike, Fed
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said Yellen's speech was consistent
with expectations for possible rate increases this year. Fischer
said Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for August was likely to
be key to the decision over a hike in the near term.
"Fischer confirmed the broad view on the Fed Open Market
Committee that the economy has strengthened of late and that
interest rates should be raised gradually; possibly again next
month if this week's employment report supports a rate rise,"
said Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG Wealth
Management.
The odds of a hike in September rose to 33 percent following
the comments, from 21 percent on Thursday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
The prospects of higher U.S. interest rates saw European
shares lose ground. Germany's DAX was 0.7 percent
lower, while the blue-chip Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.4
percent. British markets are closed for a holiday.
And after closing lower on Friday, Wall Street stock futures
pointed to a flat start on Monday.
YIELDS JUMP
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend in Asia,
closing 2.3 percent higher, the biggest one-day gain in three
weeks, as the yen weakened against the resurgent dollar.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to a three-week high of 102.39
yen. That followed gains of 1.3 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day advance in almost seven weeks. The dollar index
was up at 95.769 its highest in two weeks.
Treasury yields rose to their highest
since June, dragging German Bund yields higher.
The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year bond briefly rose
more than 6 basis points to minus 0.025 percent --
the highest level since June 24, when the result of Britain's EU
referendum sent shockwaves through markets.
"We're still cautious about the scope for a September rate
hike, but it is increasingly becoming a close call," said Martin
van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.
Investors will turn their focus to a slew of U.S. data this
week before the all-important jobs report on Friday. Among the
releases to be scrutinized will be U.S. consumer confidence for
August, due on Tuesday, while productivity, manufacturing and
construction figures are due on Thursday.
Global factory activity surveys will also be released on
Thursday.
In commodities, crude prices fell on the back of a rally in
the dollar and concerns about growing output after exports from
Iraq in August exceeded July levels.
Iran also said late last week that it would only cooperate
in upcoming producer talks in September if other exporters
recognised Tehran's right to regain market share lost during
international sanctions that were lifted in January.
U.S. crude futures dropped 1.5 percent to $46.94
while Brent crude fell 1.4 percent to $49.21.
The stronger dollar weighed on gold. Spot gold
slipped 0.1 percent to $1,319.06 an ounce after earlier touching
a five-week low.
