By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Aug 31 U.S. Treasury 10-year yields were
on course for their biggest monthly increase in more than a year
on Wednesday as investors built up bets that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates before the year is out.
The growing prospects of a rate hike, perhaps next month,
lifted the dollar against many major currencies, pushing it up
to a one-month high against the Japanese yen.
An increase in market-based rates and a firm dollar
initially kept a lid on world stocks, but Europe hit a two-week
peak, following a 1 percent rally in Japan's Nikkei 225, driven
by the weak yen.
U.S. futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street.
Notable gainers in Europe were Commerzbank and
Deutsche Bank, both up around 4 percent, after a
German magazine reported that the German banks had considered a
merger in the past.
Deutsche boss John Cryan poured cold water on a tie-up, but
said more bank mergers were needed in Europe.
Craig Erlam, senior analyst at Oanda, said markets were
focused on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for August, which
is due on Friday.
"Two excellent jobs reports in June and July have put a rate
hike this year well and truly back on the table, but it would
seem that investors want at least one more in order to be
convinced," he said.
"Another strong report will be very difficult to ignore and
we could see some serious repricing ahead of the meeting in
three weeks' time," he added.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 1 basis point
at 1.58 percent, bringing the increase over August
up to 12 basis points, the most since June last year.
Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to near-term rate
hike expectations, were also up 1 basis point at 0.81 percent
. They have risen nearly 15 basis points this month,
the most since November last year.
FED OFFICIALS SPEAK
Friday's U.S. jobs report is expected to show employers
added 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median estimate
of 89 economists polled by Reuters.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in an interview on
Tuesday that the job market is nearly at full strength and the
pace of interest rate increases will depend on how well the
economy is doing.
On Wednesday Chicago Fed President Charles Evans highlighted
sluggish growth and the case for keeping rates lower for longer,
while Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren said higher rates
could shield the economy from risks such as a commercial real
estate bubble.
As of Tuesday, markets were pricing in a 24 percent chance
of a U.S. rate hike next month, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool, and a more than 50-50 chance of higher rates by
the end of the year.
The dollar rose a third of one percent against the yen to a
one-month high of 103.34 yen, and the euro slipped to
$1.1130.
"It's finely balanced and remarkably stable ... and yet
dollar/yen moved higher again, setting the scene for the
Japanese equities bounce overnight," Societe Generale FX
strategists said on Wednesday, adding that the dollar would have
to break above 105 for this move to look like much more than
"noise".
The FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares was up 0.3
percent at 1,361 points, and Germany's DAX and
Britain's FTSE 100 were both down 0.1 percent .
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.35 percent and global stock index was
flat.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, markets logged losses, dragged
down by shares of Apple Inc after antitrust regulators
ordered the company to pay about $14.5 billion in back taxes.
Crude oil futures continued to slip after ending down for a
second straight day on Tuesday, on worries of oversupply and a
strong dollar.
Brent crude fell 1.1 percent to $47.84 per barrel
after shedding 1.8 percent on Tuesday, but remains on track for
a near 13 percent gain in August.
U.S. crude was down 0.8 percent at $45.98 after
losing 1.3 percent overnight. It is set to end the month 10.5
percent higher.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,313 an ounce
after tumbling to as low as $1,308.65 on Tuesday, its lowest
since late June, pressured by the stronger dollar and growing
expectations of higher U.S. rates. It is headed for a 2.8
percent decline in August.
