* European shares rise, world stocks snap six days of falls
* Crude oil prices take back some ground lost on oversupply
fears
* China official PMI edges up, but private survey slips
* Pound gains after from rebound in UK manufacturing PMI
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 1 Gains in Europe helped pull world
shares out their longest losing streak of the year on Thursday,
as oil prices ticked up before key U.S. jobs data.
Markets were juggling a host of issues, including lacklustre
data from Asia's two biggest economies, the ousting of Brazil's
president and signs that Spain's political impasse would
continue. Nevertheless, risk appetite was slowly re-emerging.
Europe's main stock markets gained 0.4 to 0.7
percent to help MSCI's All World index end six
days of losses, its longest since the start of January.
Commodity companies were among the leaders as oil took back
some of the 8 percent it had lost this week, a decline that
accelerated on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude and
distillate stockpiles increased more than expected.
Brent crude futures rose to $47.08 per barrel, after
falling almost 3 percent overnight. U.S. crude gained 0.5
percent to $44.92 after shedding 3.6 percent on Wednesday. Its
gain for August was 7 percent.
After the disappointing data from Asia, European surveys
showed euro zone manufacturing growth slowed, although Britain
staged one of its sharpest rebounds on record as factories
recovered from June's vote to leave the European Union.
The pound rose more than a cent to $1.3250, which put it on
course for its best day in two weeks.
"(British) companies reported that work that had been
postponed during July had now been restarted, as manufacturers
and their clients started to regain a sense of returning to
business as usual," Markit economist Rob Dobson said.
The British data also helped to nudge European bond yields
higher. Spanish government bond yields touched a three-week high
of 1.026 percent after acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy lost
a vote of confidence in parliament, raising the prospect of a
third election in a year.
FOCUS ON JOBS
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report remains this week's
market focus, after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer
said last week the jobs data will be a factor in the timing of
central bank interest rate hikes.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August,
according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled by
Reuters.
The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed U.S.
private employers adding 177,000 jobs in August, above the
175,000 forecast by a Reuters survey of economists, and
contracts to buy previously owned homes surged in July
,
The dollar's gains were tempered after the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago said its business barometer dropped
4.3 points to 51.5 in August, short of expectations.
Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,307.80 an ounce,
moving back towards its overnight low of $1,304.91, which was
its lowest level since June 24.
In Asia overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended down 0.2 percent,
while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.3 percent.
One of the drags was private-sector data showing that
Chinese manufacturing activity stagnated in August. Growth in
output and new orders slowed and companies shed staff for the
34th month in a row.
In Japan, manufacturing activity showed signs of steadying,
but the HIS Markit/Nikkei PMI remained below the 50 mark that
separates expansion from contraction, edging up to 49.5 in
August from 49.3 in July.
Output grew for the first time in six months, but export
orders fell again, bolstering expectations the Bank of Japan
will need to offer more stimulus to revive the sputtering
economy.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up 0.2 percent.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 103.51 yen, not far
from Wednesday's 103.54, its highest in more than month. The
euro slipped to $1.1148.
"There are still some sceptics who are still not convinced
that the Fed will take action (on rates) again this year," said
Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"They have been misled by the Fed one too many times over
the past few months in their hope for a rapid rate hike cycle
following the lift-off."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Anirban
Nag in London)