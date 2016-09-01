(Corrects session low in spot gold to $1,301.91 from $1,301.90
an ounce; adds dropped first name and title in 14th paragraph)
* U.S., European shares fall after U.S. ISM data
* Oil prices fall more than 2 pct on inventories data
* Dollar slips after ISM data casts doubt on U.S. economy
* Treasury yields little changed as Friday's jobs data
awaited
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. and European shares
slipped on Thursday after a report showing weakness in U.S.
manufacturing last month added to uncertainty ahead of Friday's
monthly U.S. jobs data, while oil prices tumbled and the dollar
dipped.
The Institute for Supply Management said its purchasing
managers' index fell to 49.4 in August, below expectations of
economists polled by Reuters for a dip to just 52.0, and showing
the first contraction in manufacturing since February.
The data weighed on sentiment amid an already nervous
investor environment ahead of Friday's U.S. employment report
for August. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said last
week that the central bank would consider the jobs data when
discussing when to next raise interest rates.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August,
according to a Reuters poll of economists. Adding reasons for
the Fed to raise rates was a report that showed the number of
Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 263,000
last week, below analysts' estimate of 265,000.
European shares also lost ground in the wake of the weak
U.S. ISM data, with major markets in the region moving into the
red. European shares had earlier climbed to a two-week high.
"Both the lower oil prices and the ISM show weakness in the
economy," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris
Asset Management in New York. "There's fear that there's a
disconnect between what the Fed might do and what the data is
showing us."
Oil prices fell after a rise in U.S. crude inventories
focused attention on a supply glut that has pushed stockpiles to
record highs around the world.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 0.67 points, or 0.16 percent, at 415.94.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 87.93
points, or 0.48 percent, at 18,312.95. The S&P 500 was
down 11.6 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,159.35. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 17.49 points, or 0.34 percent, at
5,195.73.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down
0.20 percent at 1,349.64.
Brent crude was last down $1.07, or 2.28 percent, at
$45.82 a barrel. U.S. crude was down $1.09, or 2.44
percent, at $43.61 per barrel.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, pulled back from
Wednesday's more than three-week high of 96.255 and was last
down 0.37 percent at 95.664 after the ISM data cast doubts on
the strength of the U.S. economy.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed as the focus
remained on Friday's U.S. jobs data. Benchmark 10-year yields
were last at 1.572 percent, from a yield of 1.568
percent late Wednesday.
"Everybody's just waiting for the number tomorrow and the
bets are being placed as to whether the number comes in weak or
strong, since it has been teed up as a pivotal event for
determining whether the Fed goes in September," said Craig
Bishop, RBC Wealth Management's lead strategist for U.S. fixed
income.
Spot gold touched $1,301.91 an ounce, its lowest in
more than two months, as investors awaited Friday's U.S.
employment data.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Dion Rabouin and
Karen Brettell in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)