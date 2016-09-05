* MSCI world stocks index sees biggest rise in a month
* Weaker-than-expected jobs report gives Fed less reason to
hike
* Kuroda underscores no let up in BOJ stimulus
* Oil jumps 3 percent on hopes of output cuts
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 5 World shares saw their biggest
jump in over a month on Monday and the dollar slipped, after
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs figures gave investors another
excuse to push back Federal Reserve interest rate rise
expectations.
European shares touched a four-month high led by
mining and oil firms as crude prices jumped more than 3
percent for the second straight session in the commodity
markets.
Benchmark bonds were also back in
favour amid the waning Fed bets, while emerging market stocks
were headed for their best day since early July as the
Fed and hot oil combination saw them soar 1.3 percent.
"We don't expect the Fed to do anything until next year so
that lays the ground for further advances," said TD Securities
strategist Paul Fage.
Though the Fed reaction and oil price surge were the
markets' main drivers, they were not the only factors in play.
The yen added to the dollar's pressures as the head of the
Bank of Japan disappointed investors who had expected clearer
signals that Tokyo's monetary policy would be eased further this
month.
Though Haruhiko Kuroda signalled its already massive
stimulus programme would continue, there was nothing explicit
enough to suggest an expansion is imminent.
The dollar dropped 0.7 percent to 103.27 yen having
gained more than 4 percent against the Japanese currency in the
last six days. The euro nudged up 0.2 percent.
UBS's head of currency strategy Constantin Bolz said the
factors that had driven the dollar higher - growing expectations
of a Fed hike in September, bets on imminent further BOJ easing,
and increased risk appetite - had faded somewhat, but that a
fall-back was not surprising given the rapidity of the move.
"We shouldn't forget that we were at 100 yen ten days ago,"
Bolz said.
Britain's sterling also did damage to the dollar. It hit a
one-month high of 1.3360 against the greenback as data
showed the UK services industry bounced back strongly from a
seven-year low hit after the vote to leave the European Union.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to
52.9 in August from July's 47.4. It was the biggest one-month
gain in the survey's 20-year history and one which beat all
forecasts in a Reuters poll.
"It remains too early to say whether August's upturn is a
dead cat bounce or the start of a sustained post-shock
recovery," IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said.
"But there's plenty of anecdotal evidence to indicate that
the initial shock of the June vote has begun to dissipate."
HOT OIL
The sharp rise in oil prices came amid renewed speculation
that major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia could
cooperate to tackle weak prices and rein in oversupply.
Brent crude futures for November delivery were last up $1.93
per barrel at $48.75 a barrel at 0945 GMT and U.S. crude for
October delivery was up $1.60 a barrel at a session high of $46
a barrel.
Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih will make a
"significant announcement" at a news conference at 0930 GMT at
the G20 summit currently being held in Hangzhou in China.
This comes after Saudi deputy crown prince told Russian
President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the same summit
that cooperation between the two countries would bring benefit
to the global oil market. (Full Story)
"Verbal intervention was again needed to trigger a recovery
towards $50," senior ABN Amro economist Hans van Cleef said.
In Asia overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended up 1.6 percent, while
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to its highest close
since May 31.
Friday's U.S. jobs report showed non-farm payrolls rose by
151,000 jobs in August after an upwardly revised 275,000
increase in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a
rise of 180,000.
U.S. Fed Funds futures prices indicated investors were now
pricing in around a 20 percent chance of a September hike down
from over 30 percent before the jobs data. It remains at more
than 60 percent by the end of year.
"What matters is not whether the markets think that was a
strong jobs number, but whether Fed policymakers do," said
Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief currency strategist at Daiwa Securities
in Tokyo.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said
on Friday that the U.S. economy appears strong enough to warrant
significantly higher interest rates.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Ahmad Ghaddar
in London)