LONDON, Sept 8 Stocks dipped and the euro gained
on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates
on hold and made only its previous broad commitment to run
bond-buying for as long as needed, stopping short of a formal
extension of quantitative easing.
Germany's DAX dipped 0.4 percent on the day after the bank's
statement, pulling pan-European indices of blue chip companies
down by around a quarter of a percent on the day
.
The euro hit a two-week high of $1.1316 and German
government bond yields extended earlier rises, up more than 3
basis points on the day.
