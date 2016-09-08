LONDON, Sept 8 Stocks dipped and the euro gained on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold and made only its previous broad commitment to run bond-buying for as long as needed, stopping short of a formal extension of quantitative easing.

Germany's DAX dipped 0.4 percent on the day after the bank's statement, pulling pan-European indices of blue chip companies down by around a quarter of a percent on the day .

The euro hit a two-week high of $1.1316 and German government bond yields extended earlier rises, up more than 3 basis points on the day.

(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly, Dhara Ranasinghe, Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)