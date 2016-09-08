By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Stocks dipped and the euro gained
on Thursday after the European Central Bank made only its
previous broad commitment to run its bond-buying programme for
as long as needed, stopping short of a formal extension of the
scheme.
After a mixed bag of data over the past month, with the
fragile side of the euro zone economy underlined by poor German
industrial orders this week, many market players had thought the
ECB might push ahead early with yet more stimulus moves.
Its failure to act knocked Germany's DAX index half a
percent lower on the day, pulling pan-European indices of blue
chip companies down by around a quarter of a percent
.
After ECB chief Mario Draghi said the bank had not even
discussed an extension of quantitative easing, the euro gained
more ground, hitting a two-week high of $1.1328.
German government bond yields extended earlier rises, up 5
basis points on the day and U.S. stock markets
were set to open lower.
"People's expectations were again too high ahead of this
decision and they have been caught offside," said Craig Erlam,
an analyst with online broker Oanda.
"It has been well publicised that the ECB does face
difficulties now with pushing forward with more bond-buying so
it should be no surprise if they now take their time."
European markets had struggled to build on a solid session
in Asia, where the first annual rise in Chinese imports since
late 2014 helped keep share indices near one-year highs.
While the shaky outlook in Europe and the United States was
not enough to spur the ECB into action, it may prove a positive
for riskier investments like the Chinese and other emerging
markets if the end result is to stave off another rise in U.S.
Federal Reserve interest rates.
The Fed is moving at a snail's pace - one quarter point rate
rise so far in almost three years of speculation - but a move
this month or a clear signal one is coming before year-end would
still be a shock to investors who have become dependent on
funding that costs effectively nothing.
With U.S. officials heading in the opposite direction, new
rounds of money-printing to support the broad buying of assets
that has pushed stocks higher and many government bond yields
deep into negative territory will have to come from the ECB and
the Bank of Japan.
"The (ECB)... does not mind holding back with respect to
(using) more aggressive measures, but the (bigger) question is
how long they can afford to wait given that they are very late
in the game of QE," said ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam.
The yen, pushed higher over the summer by the belief that
the Bank of Japan has little left in its armoury to weaken the
currency, was steady, having earlier firmed by as much as a
third of a percent.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly, Dhara Ranasinghe,
Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and
John Stonestreet)