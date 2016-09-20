* U.S. stocks rise in early trading
* Fed, BOJ begin two-day policy meetings
* U.S. dollar edges up
* Oil gains
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 20 World stock indexes rose and
the dollar edged up against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as
investors awaited the outcomes of Federal Reserve and Bank of
Japan policy meetings that will conclude on Wednesday.
Investor expectations are low that the Fed will raise U.S.
short-term interest rates, but investors will listen closely to
Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Wednesday for any hint that the
U.S. central bank could hike rates as soon as December.
Traders doubt the BOJ will be able to meaningfully weaken
the yen when it meets, but trading has been choppy in recent
days as investors try to guess the outcomes of the central bank
meetings.
"Investors are holding vigil before the Bank of Japan and
the Federal Reserve's announcements tomorrow, and I think
everything stays quiet until then," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
Nagging doubts about the firepower left available to top
central banks have added to recent volatility in markets.
The yen rose 0.25 percent against the dollar to trade at
101.70 yen. The Japanese currency has risen almost 20
percent versus the dollar over the past 12 months despite the
Japanese central bank's best efforts to weaken it. The dollar
index rose 0.1 percent to 95.951.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.97 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 18,197.14, the S&P 500 had gained
7.83 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,146.95 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 19.70 points, or 0.38 percent, to
5,254.73.
In a testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Wells
Fargo CEO John Stumpf apologized to customers for more than 2
million fake accounts opened in their names. Wells Fargo
shares were up 1 percent in choppy trading.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was up
0.3 percent, while European shares were up 0.2 percent.
The pre-BOJ and Fed caution kept European bond market moves
small, while U.S. Treasury yields slipped further as data on
U.S. housing construction fell short of expectations in August.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.687
percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday.
Oil prices edged higher, reversing earlier losses. On
Monday, Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino said global
oil supply of 94 million barrels per day needs to fall by about
a tenth if it is to match consumption.
Brent crude oil futures were up 0.5 percent at
$46.19 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 1.4
percent at $43.89.
