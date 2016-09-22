* Nasdaq hits intraday record high in early U.S. trading
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 22 World stock indexes jumped and
the Nasdaq hit a record high on Thursday while bonds rallied, a
day after the Federal Reserve signaled an increasingly cautious
approach to future U.S. rate increases.
The dollar fell to its lowest in a week against a basket of
major currencies as investors sold the greenback following the
Fed's reduction of longer-term interest rate expectations.
The Fed did signal it could hike rates by year-end as the
labor market improved further, but cut the number of rate
increases expected in 2017 and 2018. It also reduced its
longer-run interest rate forecast to 2.9 percent from 3 percent.
That left investors feeling that any tightening would be
glacial at best. Market pricing for a December move rose only a
fraction to 59.3 percent from 59.2 percent, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
"The Fed probably appeared less hawkish than what the
markets had expected," said Ryan Larson, head of equity trading
at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago. "I think the market
continues to be focused on the Fed pushing a hike for later as a
good thing rather than bad."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 118.58
points, or 0.65 percent, to 18,412.28, the S&P 500 had
gained 12.05 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,175.17 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 33.20 points, or 0.63 percent, to
5,328.38.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was up
1.3 percent, while Europe's STOXX 600 was up 1.8
percent.
In the bond market, benchmark U.S. yields hit near two-week
lows on revived bets the Fed would raise interest rates slowly
due to weak economic growth and inflation stuck below its
2-percent goal.
In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose
12/32 in price for a yield of 1.627 percent, down 4 basis points
from Wednesday.
The dollar index dropped 0.5 percent to 95.189.
Oil climbed after a surprisingly large drop in U.S. crude
inventories emboldened investors ahead of next week's meeting
between OPEC members and Russia to discuss supply.
Brent crude futures rose 1.9 percent to $47.73 a
barrel, while U.S. oil futures jumped 2.5 percent to
$46.46.
