* Crude prices seesaw on U.S. inventory data, hopes on
output deal
* Yellen speaks on bank stress tests, Draghi on low interest
rates
* Deutsche Bank rebounds, helped boost European shares
* Dollar, bond yields steady; gold prices fall
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stock prices slipped on
Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
raised concerns about increased banking regulations, while oil
prices rose in choppy trading amid hopes of an output agreement
and data showing a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S.
gasoline inventories.
The dollar rose against the euro as European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said low interest rates are needed
to revive growth and governments need to do their part if they
want rates to eventually return to normal levels.
U.S. and German government bond yields were little changed,
underpinned by safe-haven demand as other markets were choppy.
Gold prices fell to a one-week low on a stronger greenback.
Testifying at a House of Representatives Financial Services
Committee hearing on Wednesday, Yellen said the Fed is "now
considering making several changes to our stress testing
methodology and process."
For the eight U.S. banks that are large and considered
important to the global financial system the new buffer
calculation "would result in a significant aggregate increase in
capital requirements," Yellen said.
The S&P financial index was down 0.4 percent.
Deutsche Bank shares rebounded 2 percent to 10.755 euro a
share on Wednesday after Berlin denied it was working on a
rescue of the bank, which boosted its balance sheet by selling
its British insurance business.
Germany's biggest lender faces big fines over claims it
mis-sold mortgage-backed securities and, like other euro zone
lenders, has been squeezed by the ECB's negative rate policy.
Its shares, which hit record lows on Tuesday, have fallen some
50 percent this year.
The rise in Deutsche shares helped European stocks and
provided early support to equities in other major markets.
In midday U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 16.47 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,211.83, the
S&P 500 was 3.74 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at
2,156.19 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 11.56 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 5,294.15.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.69
percent higher at 1,348.31.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.74 points or 0.18 percent, to
416.83.
Hopes for an output freeze deal had boosted crude prices but
those gains evaporated at one point due to U.S. data that showed
a surprisingly large rise in gasoline inventories.
They jumped back into positive territory after a Bloomberg
report that said a Libyan official suggested an agreement is
possible.
Analysts had said Algiers talks among OPEC producers could
lay the groundwork for an agreement at OPEC's formal policy
meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30.
"I think OPEC producers realise they can't continue to
expand production indefinitely, OPEC producers are close to
maximum capacity, so there could be room for a deal (in
November)," said Vyanne Lai, oil analyst at National Australia
Bank in Melbourne.
Brent crude was last up $1.28, or 2.78 percent, at
$47.25 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.02, or 2.28
percent, at $45.69 per barrel.
In the currency market, the dollar index, which
tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other
currencies, rose 0.227 points or 0.24 percent, to 95.662.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1192.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield hovered near its
lowest level in more two weeks at 1.551 percent, while German
10-year Bund yield was little changed at -0.15 percent.
Spot gold prices fell $7.73 or 0.58 percent, to
$1,319.41 an ounce.
