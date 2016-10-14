(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

* Strong U.S. economic data lifts stocks, bolster dollar

* Data bolsters notion Fed will hike rates in December

* Crude falls below $52 as abundant supplies weigh

* Wall St helped by strong banking sector results

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 14 Global stocks and the dollar rebounded on Friday from losses a day earlier, buoyed by a surprising rise in Chinese producer prices and strong U.S. economic data that bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December.

The dollar was on track for its largest weekly increase in more than three months, with rebounding U.S. retail sales and a broad rise in producer prices last month indicating the economy regained momentum in the third quarter after a lackluster first-half.

U.S. producer prices rose in September to record their biggest year-on-year rise since December 2014, while retail sales gained 0.6 percent after a 0.2 percent decline in August.

"Observers are increasingly confident that December will finally bring the long-awaited interest rate hike," said Dennis de Jong, managing director at UFX.com in Limassol, Cyprus.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, added 0.4 percent to 97.862 and was up 1.3 percent for the week.

In China, September producer prices unexpectedly rose for the first time in nearly five years and consumer inflation also beat expectations, easing some concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

Disappointing Chinese trade data on Thursday had rattled investors and pushed global equity markets to three-month lows.

European shares tracked Asian markets higher and Wall Street jumped as better-than-expected results from JPMorgan and Citigroup lifted financial stocks.

Shares of JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, rose 0.77 percent after it beat forecasts for revenue and profit. Citigroup rose 1.18 percent after earnings fell less than expected.

In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.55 percent to 1,344.44, while MSCI's all-country world index of equity markets in 46 countries rose 0.77 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 141.07 points, or 0.78 percent, to 18,240.01. The S&P 500 gained 14.08 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,146.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.96 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,251.29.

Oil slipped below $52 a barrel, giving up earlier gains, as abundant crude supplies outweighed tighter U.S. fuel inventories and plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output.

"The fundamental backdrop is still bearish," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. "Every increase is driven by speculation and optimism," rather than tighter supplies, he said.

Global benchmark Brent was down 23 cents at $51.80 a barrel. U.S. crude slide 8 cents to $50.36 a barrel.

The gain in Chinese producer prices helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year note down 8/32 in price to yield 1.7659 percent.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields, on the growing perception the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, pushed euro zone government bond yields higher.

The benchmark 10-year German bund rose 2.1 basis points to 0.056 percent.

The dollar rose 0.63 percent to 104.31 yen, while the euro fell 0.45 percent to $1.1006.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)