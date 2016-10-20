(Adds U.S. stock futures, ECB on hold, updates prices)
* Paris, Frankfurt inch higher, FTSE dips on open
* Oil prices fall back from 15-mth high after Wednesday
rally
* No big boost for Trump from final debate
* Markets await ECB news conference after policy kept on
hold
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 20 Stock markets inched higher but
the Mexican peso was mixed after the third and final U.S.
presidential debate, which was judged to have given no clear
boost to Donald Trump's hopes of winning the White House.
The peso is seen as the chief proxy for market pricing of
the Republican candidate's chances in view of his promises to
impose tough limits on immigration. It climbed to a six-week
high against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of the debate
but was down on the day in European trade.
A win for Democrat Hillary Clinton next month - now
predicted clearly by polls - is also seen as opening the way for
a rise in interest rates, which a number of U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers have all but promised for December.
The peso lost 0.3 percent in morning trade in Europe to
18.567 per dollar. Against a basket of currencies used
to measure its broader strength, the dollar was up just under
0.1 percent, close to seven-month highs hit earlier this week.
"The likelihood of Donald Trump becoming president has
nose-dived recently to as low as a one in eight probability ...
(and) last night's debate has not provided that game-changing
moment," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
"The reduction in the political risk premium has helped the
U.S. dollar to strengthen broadly this month."
New York Fed President William Dudley overnight gave one of
the clearest signals yet that the world's largest economy is
ready to take another step away from the ultra-low interest
rates that have prevailed since the 2008 financial crash.
He said the Fed would move this year if the economy remains
on track. Markets now price in a roughly 70 percent chance of a
Fed hike in December.
ECB EYED
The European Central Bank, as expected, changed nothing in
policy at its own meeting on Thursday. President Mario Draghi's
post-meeting news conference (1230 GMT) will be eyed for
confirmation that the bank may extend its bond-buying next year
but also for more signs of reticence among policymakers about
keeping interest rates endlessly in negative territory.
Among the best news for stocks this week has been a series
of upbeat results for U.S. banks, driven chiefly by bond,
commodity and currency trading, and the European banking index
outperformed the main indexes on Thursday.
France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were
around 0.2 percent higher in morning trade. Britain's FTSE 100
dipped by around 0.1 percent, but the bank index was up
by 0.8 percent.
U.S. stock markets were also set to open marginally higher.
Earlier, Asian stock markets had advanced, propelled by
strong U.S. earnings and oil prices that are near a 15-month
high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei
extended its gains to 1.1 percent as the yen weakened.
China's CSI 300 was also up 0.1 percent, while
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.6 percent.
With 70 companies in the S&P 500 having reported earnings
through Wednesday morning, 80 percent have topped expectations.
Third quarter earnings are now expected to increase 0.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which would be the first
quarter of growth in five.
Energy shares also contributed to the gains on Wall Street
but U.S. crude was down 1.4 percent to $50.88 a barrel on
Thursday, after surging 2.6 percent to close at $51.60 the
previous session. Brent crude also fell back to $51.92,
after climbing 1.9 percent on Wednesday.
"We have quiet commodity markets as the oil price advance
pauses, quiet bond markets amid a lack of direction from U.S.
data, and stronger Asian equity markets," analysts from French
bank Societe Generale said in a morning note.
"(That hasn't) translated into FX strength around the
region, but has helped the yen drift a little lower."
(Editing by Alison Williams)