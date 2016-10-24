* Oil prices lower as Iraq seeks exemption from OPEC deal
* Wall Street rises on flurry of deal activity
* With potential end of political impasse, Spain shares
rally
* U.S. Treasury yields rise in line with global bonds
(Updates with Wall Street open and oil prices; replaces
dateline with New York)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Stock markets rose on Monday,
with Wall Street higher on several big deals and Europe led by a
surge in Spain's IBEX index, while oil prices fell after Iraq
said it wanted to be exempt from an OPEC deal to cut production.
Merger and acquisition activity spurred Wall Street, headed
by Saturday's announcement by telecommunications company AT&T
Inc that it plans to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4
billion in what would be the biggest deal in the world this year
if approved by regulators.
"The deal activity suggests that companies are feeling
positive about the prospects of the economy and that is
encouraging," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
First Standard Financial.
Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said Baghdad wants to
be exempt from any production cut the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries is aiming to achieve.
Brent crude futures were down about 1 percent, or 51
cents, at $51.27 a barrel by 1500 GMT. U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude was also about 1 percent lower,
by 54 cents at $50.30.
However, losses were capped by comments from Iran's deputy
oil minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia, who said Tehran would
encourage other OPEC members to join an output freeze.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91.87 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 18,237.58, the S&P 500 gained 10.17
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,151.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 46.70 points, or 0.89 percent, to 5,304.10.
AT&T was down 1.52 percent and Time Warner was last down
2.22 percent. AT&T's Chief Executive told investors he expects
the planned acquisition to receive regulatory clearances.
TD Ameritrade also said it would buy privately held
Scottrade Financial Services in a deal valued at $4
billion. And little-known China Oceanwide Holdings
Group pledged $3.8 billion in a deal to take control of U.S.
insurer Genworth Financial.
Spain's IBEX index led gains in Europe on signs that
10 months of political deadlock could end. The impasse has
paralyzed government in one of the countries worst-hit by the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Conservative leader Mariano Rajoy was on course to secure a
second term in power for his People's Party (PP) after the
Socialists agreed to abstain in a confidence vote this week.
"In the very short term, the formation of a government is
good news for Spanish spreads," Rabobank analysts said in a
morning note. "However, in the medium term Spain will still be
left with a minority government that is likely to face an uphill
struggle to pass any legislation."
The IBEX was up 1.27 percent, outstripping its German
and French equivalents, which were 0.47 percent
and 0.36 percent higher, respectively.
U.S. Treasury yields lurched higher, in line with a rise in
global bond yields, with traders seeing little action ahead of
next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Yields on benchmark German Bunds rallied from
three-week lows, while UK bonds rose from one-week
troughs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.42 percent. Japan's Nikkei was
0.29 percent higher while Shanghai outperformed, rising
1.21 percent.
"It feels to us like 'China' has taken a back seat in
discussions amongst market participants. We are wary about this
apparent complacency," Citi macro strategist Jeremy Hale said.
"We suspect part of the reason is renewed optimism regarding
all things emerging markets. To a large degree China has ridden
this wave and 'hard landing' fears have ebbed away. But on
closer inspection we're not so sure much has changed."
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and Ahmad Ghaddar in
London; Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)