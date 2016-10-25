* Nikkei waxes as yen wanes, Europe seen starting firm
* US dollar supported after solid manufacturing survey
* Wall St gains on upbeat earnings, M&A frenzy
* Oil drifts lower but steel, industrial commodities on the
rise
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 25 World markets had a swagger about
them on Tuesday as upbeat economic data and signs of a revival
in inflation pushed up stocks and commodity prices and kept the
dollar at a nine-month high.
Factory surveys in the United States and Europe had boasted
the best readings of the year so far on Monday and a six-month
high for Japanese stocks in Tokyo overnight had followed a
record close for the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq.
European markets started with Germany's Dax nudging
its highest level of the year as the closely-watch Ifo sentiment
survey beat expectations a day after purchasing
manager numbers had done the same.
The region's mining firms were the standout
performers though as they hit a 14-month top as zinc surged to a
five-year peak and iron ore reached its highest since mid-2014,
all of which should pick up the pulse of inflation globally.
"We are seeing a pick up of economic activity against the
backdrop of only one central bank -- the Fed -- that is likely
to tighten policy and that is supporting asset markets," said
CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson.
In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar took a
breather having reached its highest since early February against
other top currencies as traders continued to add to the bets on
a December U.S. interest rate rise <0#FF:>.
China's yuan went the other way, hitting its lowest
since 'offshore' trading was introduced in 2010 as Beijing
nudged down official rates again.
It traded as soft as 6.7882 yuan per dollar. The currency's
fall of more than 1.5 percent since the end of September has
prompted renewed suspicion of a possible extended slide in the
yuan, even though officials have reiterated their expectations
for a stable currency.
But the weakness has revived memories of a shock yuan
devaluation last August and another rapid depreciation early
this year - falls that triggered a bout of global market
turmoil.
But analysts pointed out that during this round of yuan
weakness, global risk sentiment was holding up.
"That highlights the extent to which dollar gains are
unlikely to be as extended as they were (in the past)," said BNP
Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.
GOLDEN MINERS
The cheer around the mining sector increased as a production
update pushed up London-listed giant Anglo American's shares
up over 3 percent to take their gains this year to
almost 270 percent.
The staggering rise has made Anglo the top performing stock
on Europe's STOXX 600 this year.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to levels
last seen in April as a softening yen burnished the outlook for
the country's exporters. Australian stocks added 0.6
percent and Taiwan 0.7 percent.
Wall Street had taken encouragement from upbeat corporate
results. Over one third of U.S. companies have now reported and
80 percent have beaten market expectations.
Another third of the S&P 500 components are scheduled to
report earnings this week, including heavyweights Apple
, Alphabet, Amazon and Boeing.
Merger and acquisition activity added extra fizz in the wake
of AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion bid for Time Warner Inc
, though the deal seemed destined to face stringent
scrutiny from regulators.
In commodities, oil prices dipped on news of the impending
restart of Britain's Buzzard oilfield and Iraq's wish to be
exempted from OPEC production cuts.
Brent was down 9 cents at $51.37 a barrel, while
U.S. crude also lost 2 cents to $50.50.
But going the other way were metals with zinc shining and
Chinese iron ore futures reaching their highest since August
2014.
Coal prices also reached new peaks after weeks of gains, a
prop for the Australian dollar as the two commodities
are the country's biggest export earners.
Another mover was the Canadian dollar which rebounded from a
seven-month low after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said
the decision on whether to cut interest rates again was not one
to take lightly.
The comments countered recent speculation about an imminent
easing and nudged the U.S. dollar down to C$1.3333 from
a peak at C$1.3398.
