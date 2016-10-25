* Europe pushes higher as DAX hits year to date high
* US dollar supported after solid manufacturing survey
* Wall St expected to tick higher on upbeat earnings, M&A
frenzy
* Oil drifts lower but steel, industrial commodities on the
rise
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 25 World markets had a swagger about
them on Tuesday as upbeat economic data and signs of a revival
in inflation pushed up stocks and commodity prices and kept the
dollar at a nine-month high.
Wall Street was set to tick higher with consumer
confidence figures due and analysts already tucking into
healthy-looking earnings from Procter & Gamble, General Motors
and drugs giant Merck, but also a profit downgrade from
Caterpillar.
Europe had been cheered as Germany's Dax hit its
highest level of the year after the closely-watched Ifo survey
beat expectations a day after purchasing manager
numbers had done the same.
The region's mining firms were the standout
performers though. They hit a 14-month top as zinc surged to a
five-year peak and iron ore reached its highest since mid-2014,
all of which should pick up the pulse of inflation globally.
"We are seeing a pick-up of economic activity against the
backdrop of only one central bank - the Fed - that is likely to
tighten policy and that is supporting asset markets," said CMC
Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar took a
breather having reached its highest since early February against
other top currencies as traders continued to add to the bets on
a December U.S. interest rate rise <0#FF:>.
China's yuan went the other way, hitting its lowest
since "offshore" trading was introduced in 2010 as Beijing
nudged down official rates again.
It traded as soft as 6.7882 yuan per dollar. The currency's
fall of more than 1.5 percent since the end of September has
stirred renewed suspicion of a possible extended slide in the
yuan, even though officials have reiterated their expectations
for a stable currency.
But the weakness has revived memories of a shock yuan
devaluation last August and another rapid depreciation early
this year - falls that triggered a bout of global market
turmoil.
Analysts pointed out, however, that during this round of
yuan weakness, global risk sentiment was holding up.
"That highlights the extent to which dollar gains are
unlikely to be as extended as they were (in the past)," said BNP
Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.
GOLDEN MINERS
The cheer around the mining sector was increased further as
a production update thrust London-listed giant Anglo American's
shares up over 3 percent to take their gains this year
to almost 270 percent.
The staggering rise has made Anglo the top performing stock
on Europe's STOXX 600 this year.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to close at
a six-month high as a softening yen burnished the outlook for
the country's exporters. Australian stocks added 0.6
percent and Taiwan 0.7 percent.
Wall Street was taking encouragement from upbeat corporate
results. Over one third of U.S. companies have now reported and
80 percent have beaten market expectations.
Another third of the S&P 500 components are scheduled to
report earnings later this week, including heavyweights Apple
, Alphabet, Amazon and Boeing.
Merger and acquisition activity added extra fizz in the wake
of AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion bid for Time Warner Inc
, though the deal seemed destined to face stringent
scrutiny from regulators.
Safe-haven bonds were feeling the strain of the bullish mood
elsewhere with U.S. Treasury yields up to almost 1.78 percent
again and European yields creeping higher.
In commodities, oil prices briefly dipped on news of the
impending restart of Britain's Buzzard oilfield and Iraq's wish
to be exempted from OPEC production cuts.
Brent was down 5 cents at $51.41 a barrel, while
U.S. crude hovered at $50.50.
But going the other way were metals with zinc,
nickel, copper and tin all shining and
Chinese iron ore futures reaching their highest since August
2014.
Coal prices also reached new peaks after weeks of gains, a
prop for the Australian dollar as the two commodities
are the country's biggest export earners.
Another mover was the Canadian dollar which rebounded from a
seven-month low after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said
the decision on whether to cut interest rates again was not one
to take lightly.
The comments countered recent speculation about an imminent
easing and nudged the U.S. dollar down to C$1.3333 from
a peak at C$1.3398.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)