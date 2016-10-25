* U.S. stocks off on earnings outlook; UK shares higher
* U.S. dollar index at 7-month high on likely Fed
rate rise
* Oil prices down on higher dollar, but metals rise
(Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks slipped on
disappointing earnings reports on Tuesday, while U.K shares rose
helped by mining firms, and crude oil prices fell as the U.S.
dollar hit a seven month high.
Nine of the eleven sectors in the benchmark U.S. S&P 500
stock index were negative, after poor earnings forecasts from
some of the largest companies.
General Motors Co shares fell more than 4.7 percent,
despite better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, amid fears
a slowdown in U.S. vehicle sales and a rising U.S. dollar will
undercut international profits.
Caterpillar Inc also reported a sharply lower
quarterly profit on slow sales, driving its stock price down 1.4
percent.
Manufacturer 3M fell 3.0 percent to $165.87 after
the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes trimmed its full-year
revenue and earnings forecasts for the second time.
"We've had some mixed earnings today and the market right
now is digesting earnings and positioning itself ahead of the
Fed meeting next week," said Jeff Zipper, managing director for
investments at Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Palm
Beach, Florida..
Another third of the S&P 500 index stocks are scheduled to
report earnings later this week, including heavyweights Apple
, Alphabet, Amazon and Boeing.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.27 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 18,182.76, the S&P 500 lost 5.72
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,145.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.81 points, or 0.39 percent, to 5,289.02..
It was a different picture in Europe, where mining companies
rose 2.9 percent, lifted in part by Anglo American
. The mining company rose 4.0 percent after its
production update. Anglo is the top performing stock on Europe's
STOXX 600 this year.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index extended gains, rising
0.34 percent as sterling dipped slightly.
Germany's Dax turned slightly lower after hitting
its highest level of the year. The closely-watched Ifo survey
had beat expectations a day after purchasing
manager numbers had done the same.
Metal prices also surged, with zinc up 1.88 percent
at $2,355, from an earlier three-week high of $2,376. It is up
nearly 60 percent from January lows on worries about shortages.
"We are seeing a pick-up of economic activity against the
backdrop of only one central bank - the Fed - that is likely to
tighten policy and that is supporting asset markets," said CMC
Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to close at
a six-month high as a softening yen burnished the outlook for
the country's exporters. Australian stocks added 0.6
percent and Taiwan 0.7 percent.
Other commodity prices slipped though as many are priced in
U.S. dollars and the greenback rose to a seven month high on an
index of major currencies.
The U.S. dollar is benefiting from expectations of a Federal
Reserve interest rate rise before year end. Traders saw a more
than 78 percent chance the Fed will raise rates in December, up
from a 74 percent chance Monday, according to data from CME
Group's FedWatch program.
China's yuan hit its lowest against the dollar since
offshore trading was introduced in 2010 of 6.7882 yuan
per dollar. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at
6.7744 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous
fix 6.7690.
"We approach the prospect that the Fed will raise rates in
December, especially if we have a status quo result in the U.S.
election, which seems more likely," said Thierry Albert Wizman,
global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd
in New York. "This is helping the dollar."
Oil prices were lower with U.S. crude breaking below $50 per
barrel ahead of weekly data that could show a rise in domestic
inventories.
Brent was 56 cents, or about 1 percent, lower at
$50.90 per barrel at 11:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), while U.S. crude
dropped by 42 cents to $50.10.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Pratima Desai in
London, Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; editing by Clive McKeef)