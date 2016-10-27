(Adds U.S. open, updates prices)
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON Oct 27 Reassuring results from some of
Europe's biggest banks gave the region's beaten-down financials
a boost on Thursday and helped offset weakness in industrial and
tech stocks, while higher bond yields continued to underpin the
dollar.
As corporate earnings continued to dominate headlines,
growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates by the end of the year have kept gains in risky
assets in check.
Stocks futures on Wall Street were up 0.3 percent.
Markets are now pricing in a 74 percent chance that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its December
meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, following a
series of hawkish comments from Fed policymakers.
Bets that the Fed will hike rates have driven the dollar to
nine-month highs against a basket of currencies this week
and have supported 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.
The "steepening of the U.S. yield curve works as a magnet
for capital coming at this point in particular out of low
yielding environments such as Japan and Switzerland," said
Morgan Stanley analysts, adding that these flows would continue
to support the dollar.
The dollar index was little changed at 98.538, just off
recent highs.
An overnight slide in oil prices and underwhelming results
from Apple soured the mood in Asian stocks where
technology sectors led losses in Japan.
Europe's STOXX 600 was off 0.1 percent, with
defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities providing the
biggest boost to the index, underscoring investor caution.
Banks, among the worst performing sectors in Europe
this year, rose 0.4 percent, helped by a surprise third-quarter
profit at Deutsche Bank and forecast-beating numbers
from Barclays which, like its U.S. rivals, enjoyed a
significant pick-up in bond trading revenue.
Data from the European Central Bank showing lending growth
to euro zone companies and households grew at a steady pace last
month was also seen helping the sector which has come under
heavy pressure this year over concerns about regulatory costs
and eroding profitability.
The UK economy barely slowed in the third quarter despite
the Brexit vote, with much stronger growth than expected,
prompting a further selloff in bonds and spike in yields.
UK 10-year government bond yields rose to a
10-day high of 1.2 percent as the strong data further diminished
the chance of a fresh interest rate cut by the Bank of England
next week.
At a time when the market is worried that central banks are
stepping back from the ultra-accommodative stance of recent
years, a reduced chance of a rate cut was enough to push
benchmark bonds in Europe and U.S. to their highest level since
the Brexit vote in late June.
In commodity markets, crude oil futures rebounded from
earlier losses as a further drop in U.S. crude inventories
countered investor doubts that OPEC will be able to implement a
production cut.
U.S. crude edged up 0.2 percent to $49.28 a barrel,
while Brent crude added 0.5 percent to $50.22.
Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2 percent to $1,269.38 an ounce.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)